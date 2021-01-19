Shape Shifting

If you’re finding it hard this winter to play catch-up at the gym after the holidays and need a boost to get your strength back, you may want to consider Emsculpt.

It’s an FDA-approved procedure that uses electromagnetic energy and is said to tighten muscles and eradicate fat. This nonsurgical treatment can treat the abdomen, glutes, arms and legs. There is no downtime; it takes four 30-minute sessions for each area to be treated.

Kourtney Smithson, marketing and social media director for Mint Spa in Midlothian, has had the treatment and says, “It’s very fast and easy. It’s a noninvasive treatment that offers immediate results. It has given me a lot of confidence and motivation when I’m in the gym because I am stronger. It catapulted the goal I was trying to reach.”

Emsculpt works by inducing contractions that cause muscles to respond with a deep remodeling of their inner structure. The company claims that this method increases muscle strength by more than 16% on average and provides about a 19% reduction in fat in the treated area.

Results are said to be immediate, with the benefits believed to gradually increase for several weeks or months following the last treatment. The optimal treatment regimen includes four sessions, spaced two or three days apart. Maintenance visits can be set up if you want to continue to increase tone. “It’s so important for candidates to know that this is fast because finding time for most people is an issue,” Smithson says. “There is no pain or recovery time with this treatment.”

She says her spa’s agreement with the company that provides the device precludes her from discussing the price outside of consulting with a potential client. Town & Country magazine in 2019 reported that costs vary by provider and treatment, and they can run about $750 to $1,000 per session.

Suzanne Irvin of Midlothian has had multiple treatments. “There has been an increase in the definition of my abs,” she says. “I can hold planks longer and do sit-ups. I feel stronger.” She adds, “I have three kids, and I found it was hard to get my core strength back. This helped because I could not get there with exercise alone.”

Smithson says that Emsculpt clients regularly report feeling stronger. “Emsculpt can help those who need to pass a plateau at the gym, but it can also help build core strength for people with medical conditions who can’t exercise regularly,” she says, adding, “Our core is so important for the prevention of injury. The core abdominal muscles literally hold our body upright. From back pain to posture, we all can benefit from keeping our core muscles strong. Building strength in this way can be life changing for individuals with chronic medical conditions because there is no movement required.”

She recommends a consultation to determine if Emscuplt is right for you. “If you have a heart condition, an IUD, pacemaker or metal implants, you should seek other options,” she says.

Whether you’re physically fit and looking for an easy and effective method to increase productivity in your workouts or if you just want to improve your overall quality of life, Emsculpt might make a difference. Learn more at bodybybtl.com.