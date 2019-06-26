Roll It Out

Gyms and fitness studios are framed and dotted with intimidating equipment: pulley systems, kettlebells, clamps, giant rubber bands. Then, there is the foam roller, a soft cylinder that is anything but imposing. We asked four Richmond fitness experts to explain this fluffy friend and break down its uses.

JACLYN FORRESTER, Niche Pilates Studio

Forrester explains that a foam roller supports myofascial release, a process that unbinds tension in the fascia — connective tissue around your muscles that holds them in place. Her personal workout routine includes spinning on a Peloton indoor bike and practicing on a reformer in the studio. She also regularly uses a foam roller and recommends starting with the glutes, the largest muscles in the body, when using the device.

KRISTEN SECOR, BOHO Studios

If you’ve taken a BOHO cycling class, then you’ve likely seen Secor’s smile through your sweat and heard her encouragement over your heavy breathing. She spins on a bike or lifts weights five to six days a week, then reaches for the foam roller to release tight IT bands and quads. Secor notes that foam rollers come in varying levels of firmness. “I personally like a smooth roller with medium firmness,” she says. “But it is really dependent on your body, where you are using the roller, and your pain tolerance.”

DAVID ROBINSON, GS Nation

From participating in Spartan races to one-on-one training with clients, Robinson knows a thing or two about muscle recovery. Running, yoga, climbing, cycling and weighted walks are all part of his regular fitness routine. One of his favorite ways to use a foam roller is to help his calves recover. He recommends regular short sessions with the foam roller. “Daily use provides more benefits than an extended session,” he says. “When I find a spot that’s a bit painful, I’ll spend 30 to 45 seconds there and move on while being careful to avoid joints or connective tissues.”

RICHARD BAKER, Baker Unified Fitness

In his South Side studio, Baker runs, crunches and lifts right alongside high school athletes, personal training clients and students in his group classes. His regular workout routine involves full-body, high-intensity interval training. He says it’s less about what kind of foam roller you use, and more about just doing it. “I like to use a foam roller on my lower body and legs a day or two after a hard leg day,” he says.

Foam Rolling Basics