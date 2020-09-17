Redlining Health

The pandemic has struck especially hard the poor and people of color across the United States and in Virginia. One recent study with ties to the University of Richmond has reinforced those findings.

“Redlining and Neighborhood Health” was reported today by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition with researchers from the University of Richmond Scholarship Lab and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Joseph J. Ziber School of Public Health. The study looks at maps compiled in the 1930s by the federal government that discriminated against Blacks in housing and other services, and how areas redlined at that time continue to experience higher rates of poverty and chronic diseases including diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure as well as lower life expectancy. Such factors place residents of these communities at a greater risk of more severe COVID-19 infections and death.

“The higher rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths in communities of color have been well documented, but this study gives us a deeper understanding of why,” says Jesse Van Tol, chief executive officer of the Washington, D.C.-based coalition. “Historical structural racism created economic and health disparities we see today. That’s an old problem, but the pandemic should be a wake-up call.”

The project has compiled maps of about 200 cities across the nation, including Richmond, and compares the original maps with contemporary census information and public health statistics.

The 1930s maps were the works of the federal Home Owners Loan Corporation, which assessed Richmond and other communities across the nation. Neighborhoods deemed as risks were delineated in red, hence the term “redlining.” The Digital Lab compiled an online database of the redlining records in Richmond that was made available in 2016.

“The calcification of inequalities across the landscape of American cities has many causes; not least of those causes is government policies and programs like the HOLC redlining survey that helped channel public and private resources to native-born, middle-class whites and away from immigrants, African Americans and other people of color, with, as the NCRC report and the mapping site we built with NCRC shows, enormous implications for health disparities today,” says the digital lab’s director, Robert K. Nelson, in a release.

The Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 update for Thursday showed 137,460 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in the commonwealth. The breakdown by ethnicity, compared with an ethnicity's share of the state's overall population, is:

28% white (61% of the overall population of Virginia)

24% Latino (10% of state population)

20% Black (20% of state population)

3% Asian (7% of state population).

VDH reports that 22% of COVID-19 positive cases in the state were not identified by ethnicity. The remaining 3% of cases identified as Native American, two or more races or other.

CAPSULES

Health news in brief