Illuminating and Stimulating

× Expand A full-body red-light therapy device, resembling a tanning bed, uses thousands of LEDs to emit specific wavelengths of light. (Photo courtesy The Feel Better Lounge & Integrative Pain Specialists)

Richmonders strive for perfection, aesthetically speaking. Any day of the week, you’ll see amateur and seasoned athletes on their way to try the latest fitness fads (gym bags and yoga mats in tow) or a steady stream of fresh-faced clients leaving skin care salons. The wellness trend of the moment — red light therapy — might benefit both camps, as medical professionals locally and nationwide evaluate its purported benefits.

Red light therapy is the practical application of LED lights tuned to emit slow-wavelength light on the electromagnetic spectrum, also known as photobiomodulation. The practice is reaching a new peak at med spas nationwide and in homes via red light masks. One study from market research firm Grand View Research indicates that the market for red light therapy in 2025 was valued at $533.8 million; it is projected to grow to $1.13 billion by 2033.

How does it work? Unlike UV rays, which can damage the skin and contribute to skin cancers such as melanoma, some wavelengths of red light can penetrate the skin without burning it and have been shown to boost production of cellular energy. Cells use the energy produced to make collagen, which repairs tissues and is credited with skin rejuvenation.

Red light therapy “does not magically heal the body,” explains Dr. Benjamin Seeman, a pain management specialist and founder of The Feel Better Lounge on West Broad Street, but it does help cells function more efficiently. “It can create a better environment for the body to do what it is designed to do — recover and repair.”

Dermatologists may have been the first specialists to employ red light therapy and its suggested benefits to improve skin health. But, Seeman says, the practice is gaining popularity with athletes looking for a deeper recovery method.

A 2022 study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research indicates that light therapy, including red light therapy, can aid recovery after intense exercise by improving circulation, easing joint stiffness and reducing systemic inflammation. Seeman says his more consistent users also report feeling less tight, less fatigued and more resilient between exercise sessions.

As red light therapy is studied further, experts like Seeman urge users to keep expectations to reasonable levels and approach the market for low-powered, at-home devices with skepticism. “The quality, strength, wavelength and full-body coverage matter significantly,” he says, adding that a small, low-cost wand cannot create the same cellular resonance as a larger, full-body bed, which delivers uniform exposure.

While social media users often frame the therapy as a miracle cure, medical professionals stress its role as a supportive piece of the broader wellness puzzle. Additionally, certain conditions — active infections, photosensitivity or consumption of light-sensitizing medications — require that some seek medical clearance before starting red light therapy.