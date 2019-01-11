Adjustments on the Fly

× Expand Chiropractor Thomas Sontag (Photo by Tharon Giddens)

Thomas Sontag takes his work home with him.

The Henrico chiropractor has a practice on wheels, First Response Mobile Chiropractic. It’s a converted bus with a table and tools of the trade. Sontag started the mobile operation in December 2017. He puts about 1,000 to 1,500 miles a month on the bus, mostly in travels across metro Richmond, but also to Hampton Roads and to Blackstone, South Hill and environs.

He makes house calls, and office visits, too. He says he sets up shop at Richmond Police headquarters, at some fire stations and at businesses such as the Martin Agency. He also has equipment in the vehicle that allows him to provide services inside your office or home, if that’s more convenient for the client.

Sontag is one of several Richmond health care providers who have left brick-and-mortar sites in favor of mobile operations, or for app-based health care. The practice allows him to be flexible, which gives him more time with his young family. It also provides access to care to clients who otherwise would not visit a chiropractor because of time or travel constraints.

The name reflects a commitment to the health of paramedics, firefighters, police, military personnel and other first responders, says Sontag. “You want these people to be happy,” he says.

CAPSULES

A roundup of health and wellness news

The voting is open in Richmond magazine’s 2019 Top Docs survey. Voting continues through Feb. 4 and is open to licensed physicians, pharmacists, nurse practitioners, psychologists, optometrists and chiropractors. Email tharong@richmag.com for participation details.

Alan J. Lombardo (Photo courtesy Sheltering Arms)

Alan J. Lombardo has been named chief executive officer of the Sheltering Arms Institute. Lombardo assumes duties Feb. 1. He comes to the post after 13 years at Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, most recently serving as interim director for McGuire since October 2018. Sheltering Arms Institute is a 114-bed rehabilitation facility under construction in Goochland County in the West Creek Medical Park off Broad Street Road east of State Highway 288. It is a joint venture of VCU Health System and Sheltering Arms Hospital. It is slated to open in mid 2020, according to a release.