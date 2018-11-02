Making Them Smile

× Expand Photo by Qasim Sadiq/Unsplash

Fluoride has been added to many water systems across the nation since the mid-20th century.

It has been shown to cut cavities by a quarter and helps build strong teeth, so why do Virginia oral health advocates feel the need for a panel discussion on promoting fluoridated water in 2018?

There are two main reasons: great results and misinformation.

Great results in that fluoride has proven so effective over so many years that most people never even realize it’s in their drinking water.

Misinformation comes into play from some people who have found information in their online research about health concerns that are not founded in accepted research, says Sarah Bedard Holland, CEO of the Virginia Oral Health Coalition.

You can’t see it, you can’t taste it, but every time you drink from the tap, it’s there. “It provides some great prevention,” she says.

Most Virginia water systems have been fluoridated since 1952, and about three quarters of water supplies across the United States have been fluoridated. In metro Richmond, only a few smaller systems, including those serving Powhatan Courthouse, Crozier and Central Virginia Correctional No. 13 in Chesterfield County do not add fluoride.

The city of Independence in southwest Virginia stopped adding fluoride to its drinking water in 2011, and earlier this year questions arose over fluoridation in Spotsylvania County.

The upcoming panel discussion, with Tegwyn Brickhouse of the VCU School of Dentistry, Jeanette Bowman of the Virginia Department of Health and Emily Keenum of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, is part of a health summit sponsored by the oral health coalition to be held Nov. 8 at the Westin Richmond.

The Virginia Department of Health notes that it costs 40 cents to $2.70 per person each year to add fluoride to a municipal water supply. The health department estimates that each dollar spent on fluoridation saves $38 in dental treatment prevention.

Depending on the source, bottled water may or may not include fluoride. The oral health coalition encourages Virginians to take advantage of water from the tap. “We should be thinking about the fluoride in our water, and we should be really, really happy that it’s there,” says Bedard Holland.

Capsules

A roundup of the week’s health and medicine news