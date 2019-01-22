Making Connections

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Music and veganism are two subjects that most would think have little to do with each other. One is a diet that excludes any animal products, the other is a form of artistic expression. But for Joanne Kong, a professor in the music department at the University of Richmond, playing piano and being vegan are two aspects of her life that are intertwined.

“Music is about connection,” she says. “As a performer, I connect to my audience. When I perform with other musicians, I am connecting artistically with them. When I think about my vegan advocacy, it’s really the same thing. Being vegan is about connecting to the world, connecting to other living beings.”

Kong, a classically trained concert pianist and harpsichordist, is UR’s director of accompaniment and coordinator of chamber ensembles. She has performed as a soloist and as a chamber musician with groups including the Richmond Chamber Players, the Shanghai Quartet and the Richmond Piano Trio. She also collaborates with the Richmond Symphony and the Richmond Ballet. In 2007, she gave the premiere performance of Michael Colgrass’ composition “Side by Side,” a concerto in which a piano and a harpsichord are played by a single soloist. Kong earned her master’s and a doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Oregon, and she’s been with the University of Richmond since 1999.

She says she grew up in a musical family and started piano lessons when she was 7. By high school, "I pretty much knew I wanted to go into music professionally.”

× Expand Kong prepares a meal at her home. (Photo by Jay Paul)

It was 35 years ago when Kong decided to become a vegetarian, and she became a vegan about five years ago. She says it was an ethical decision for her to stop eating meat and other animal products, one that she came to after reading about the conditions on factory farms. “I decided that I no longer wanted to enable and contribute to this massive suffering of animals,” she says. “In fact, when you think about it, the killing and exploitation of animals is really the most cruel and destructive and oppressive act that's happening on our planet.”

Kong’s main reason for eschewing animal products comes from a place of compassion. She spoke about how the domestication of animals over the course of human history has led people to view animals as objects rather than living beings. One of her biggest arguments against people eating meat is pets, that it makes no sense for a person who loves animals to be OK with eating meat.

“I always tell people who have pets: ‘Look at your dog or cat. A pig or a cow is no different from the dog or cat,’ ” Kong says. “All animals, whether humans or nonhumans, we have an interest in living.”

After transitioning to veganism, Kong felt the need to help educate others about what she considers its benefits. When you Google her, one of the first results to come up is a TED Talk, “The Power of Plant-Based Eating,” that she gave in 2016 at the university's second TEDx event. It currently has more than 450,000 views.

× Expand Photo courtesy Joanne Kong

Some of her main arguments in favor of veganism include the positive environmental impact and health benefits. According to Kong, animal agriculture takes a significant toll on the environment, whether it’s the clearing of forested areas to make room for livestock, which means losing habitats for other animals, or the greenhouse gases that raising animals creates.

Plant-based diets can also be good medicine.

A World Health Organization 2015 study found links between certain cancers and consuming red and processed meats. Eating red meats was associated with the development of colon cancer, and similar results were found with the consumption of processed meat.

“Consumption of red meat means cows, calves, sheep, pigs and goats. Those are now classified as Group 2A, probable carcinogen,” Kong says. “Processed meat is a Group 1, which means definitely carcinogenic. If someone is trying to cut down on animal products, the first thing they should cut out are things like hot dogs, bacon and salami.”

Her TED Talk has not been the only opportunity Kong has taken to spread her views on veganism. She has also done speaking tours both nationally and internationally. This past summer, she did a tour of Norway, then one in India, speaking about the ecological benefits of plant-based living.

In addition to the speaking tours, Kong was also interviewed for an upcoming documentary called “Taking Note.” The film, set for a 2019 release, examines how veganism has affected musicians and the music scene. She also is an interview subject for a documentary in the works titled “Eating Our Way to Extinction.” The film, from brothers Otto and Ludo Brockway, features narration by actress Kate Winslet.

In Richmond, Kong has worked as an advisor for UR’s student sustainability group GreenUR, and a student animal rights group, Spiders CARE (Creating Animal Rights Everywhere). She earned a Sustainability Leadership Award in 2017 from the university for her advocacy work.

Kong also speaks at local events such as the Richmond Veg Fest or occasionally at the monthly potlucks hosted by the Vegetarian Society of Richmond. Brenda Morris, event organizer for the society, appreciated how Kong presented her argument for compassionate veganism at one of the group’s potluck meetings. Because this was an event for people of all ages, Kong expressed the suffering of animals farmed for food without showing graphic imagery.

“She did a really good job of nurturing compassion in everyone without being graphic,” Morris says. “That was important because I had my young nephew with me. She showed a picture of a cow who was about to be slaughtered. You don’t see anything graphic, you just see the cow dreading her future.”

Quick & Healthy Vegan Oatmeal

Recipe courtesy Joanne Kong

Makes one serving

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/4 cup frozen berries

1/2 teaspoon chia seeds, ground

1/2 teaspoon flax seeds, ground

Walnuts, chopped

Combine almond milk, oats, and frozen berries in a deep, microwaveable bowl. Microwave uncovered for 2-3 minutes. Mix in ground chia and flax seeds. Top with chopped walnuts. For a richer flavor, substitute a small amount of soy creamer for some of the almond milk.

Learn more about Kong's work at her website vegansmakeadifference.com. Learn more about her music at joannekongmusic.com.