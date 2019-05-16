Have Your Say

× Expand Rendering by HKS Inc. courtesy Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Demolition is underway, and a groundbreaking is set for June 8 for a $350 million inpatient facility for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Public input on what is needed and wanted in the new facility will be the object of a Children’s Community Design Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18, at the outpatient Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.

The design fair is open to all. Visitors will be able to talk with doctors and hospital administrators. Project architects will also be there and are seeking feedback on the look, feel and experience of the new facility, according to Katherine Marino, a senior public relations and marketing specialist for the facility. “They will be looking for themes and new ideas that can be incorporated in the the facility features,” she says via email.

It’s a kid-friendly event, with activities, games and snacks, and parking is available in the Children’s Pavilion deck, entering off 10th Street.

The old East Marshall Street outpatient pavilion is being demolished for the new facility, and the goal for opening the new hospital is late 2020. Inpatient pediatric services are currently part of the main hospital, where the pediatric beds are in double-occupancy rooms. All rooms in the new, 86-bed hospital will be private, with bathrooms. That will offer a more private setting for the young patients, but it also allows the children’s hospital to make more efficient use of its space. Double-occupancy rooms are not always fully utilized, as when patients have to be medically isolated, Marino notes.

The new facility, which will stand next to the current outpatient pavilion, also will house operating rooms and imaging services. The pediatric emergency department will also be moved, but neonatal intensive care services will remain part of the Critical Care Hospital, near labor and delivery. Plans also call for moving six observation beds. The new construction will include room for the eventual expansion to a 125-bed facility, according to a release.

CAPSULES

Health and medical news in brief