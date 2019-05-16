Have Your Say

Rendering by HKS Inc. courtesy Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Demolition is underway, and a groundbreaking is set for June 8 for a $350 million inpatient facility for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Public input on what is needed and wanted in the new facility will be the object of a Children’s Community Design Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18, at the outpatient Children’s Pavilion, 1000 E. Broad St.
The design fair is open to all. Visitors will be able to talk with doctors and hospital administrators. Project architects will also be there and are seeking feedback on the look, feel and experience of the new facility, according to Katherine Marino, a senior public relations and marketing specialist for the facility. “They will be looking for themes and new ideas that can be incorporated in the the facility features,” she says via email.
It’s a kid-friendly event, with activities, games and snacks, and parking is available in the Children’s Pavilion deck, entering off 10th Street.
The old East Marshall Street outpatient pavilion is being demolished for the new facility, and the goal for opening the new hospital is late 2020. Inpatient pediatric services are currently part of the main hospital, where the pediatric beds are in double-occupancy rooms. All rooms in the new, 86-bed hospital will be private, with bathrooms. That will offer a more private setting for the young patients, but it also allows the children’s hospital to make more efficient use of its space. Double-occupancy rooms are not always fully utilized, as when patients have to be medically isolated, Marino notes.
The new facility, which will stand next to the current outpatient pavilion, also will house operating rooms and imaging services. The pediatric emergency department will also be moved, but neonatal intensive care services will remain part of the Critical Care Hospital, near labor and delivery. Plans also call for moving six observation beds. The new construction will include room for the eventual expansion to a 125-bed facility, according to a release.
CAPSULES
Health and medical news in brief
- The national nonprofit Leapfrog Group in its spring 2019 ratings gave A's to John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital, the Chippenham and Johnston-Willis campuses of CJW Medical Center, Parham Doctors Hospital, Henrico Doctors Hospital, and Retreat Doctors Hospital. Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville received B's, while VCU Health System and Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg received C's. The Leapfrog Group assesses health care facilities across the nation. Grades are assigned based on factors including surgical problems and complications and patient care concerns, bed sores and error prevention. Virginia overall has the second-highest number of "A" facilities in the survey.
- Construction is underway at Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center on two projects to enhance services for spinal cord-injury patients and McGuire’s Community Living Center. The medical center is adding 15 private rooms to its spinal cord-injury facilities, which will total about 13,600 square feet when the project is complete in 2020, according to McGuire. It is also adding 10 private rooms and home-like facilities including a living room, dining room, kitchen and pantry to its Community Living Center, which also is targeted for a 2020 completion. Each project costs about $10 million.