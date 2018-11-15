Safety First

× Expand Photo by Piron Guillaume/UNSPLASH

The safety report cards are in for metro Richmond hospitals, and seven out of 11 have earned A’s.

The Fall 2018 ratings from the national nonprofit Leapfrog Group gave top marks to Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Bon Secours Regional Medical Center, the Chippenham and Johnston-Willis campuses of the CJW Medical Center, Henrico Doctors Hospital, Parham Doctors Hospital, and Retreat Doctors Hospital.

John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian earned B’s.

VCU Health System and Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg received C’s.

The Leapfrog Group assesses health care facilities across the nation on patient safety, looking at factors including infections, surgical problems such as items left inside a patient or complications such as breathing problems, rates of bed sores and falls, error prevention, and communications. Grades are assessed on 27 measures, and facilities are assigned a grade of A to F.

Across Virginia, 66 hospitals were surveyed, with 34 earning A’s, 19 receiving B’s, 12 with C’s and 1 scored with a D. There were 2,500 facilities rated nationally. Virginia ranks third nationally in the Leapfrog rankings, with 51.52 percent of hospitals earning an A. Washington, D.C., and two states, Delaware and North Dakota, anchored the bottom of the rankings, with no facilities earning A’s.

John McCurley, chief medical officer for Bon Secours Virginia Health System, says that the nonprofit’s ratings match up well with Bon Secours' priorities to focus on performance and keep patients safe from preventable harm.

“We consider the Leapfrog grades important,” he says. “It fully aligns with our focus as a health system and the expectations [we have] of ourselves.”

Ann Latstetter, the vice president for quality for HCA Capital Division, says in a release that the rankings reflect HCA's commitment to patient safety.

VCU noted in an email statement that its medical center has earned a top ranking for 2018 in metro Richmond by U.S. News & World Report, and earned a Quest for Quality Prize from the American Hospital Association-McKesson. "We have an unwavering commitment to patient safety and quality, and encourage patients to consult with multiple sources when making a decision about a hospital or any health care provider," according to the statement.

They note that they use hundreds of metrics regarding safety and quality care, and cite an initiative that led to improvements in hospital-acquired conditions. VCU also contends that some unverified data was used in the Leapfrog rating, and that the assessment did not fully take into consideration that the medical center cares for "some of the sickest patients with the most complicated health issues, and we are among a select group of health care systems able to do so."

McCurley says the Leapfrog letter grades are a good starting point for consumers in looking at hospitals, but that they should also look at the details on each as well. He advises to take a look, but do some digging, because the letter grade may be misleading.

