Holding Down the Fort

Much has been said about the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands regularly as the pillars of protection against COVID-19. One other method of protection, however, hasn’t received the same attention: eating well to strengthen the immune system.

Dr. Aaron Hartman, a functional medicine specialist and family physician with Richmond Integrative & Functional Medicine in Midlothian, says via email, “We hear to wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance (which are all important), but let’s talk about eating a nutrient-rich diet, a powerful way to make sure your immune system is functioning the best it can right now.”

Dr. Hartman points out that, according to research from the University of Florida, up to 50% of all chronic disease in our country can be directly attributed to processed food consumption, and data from the National Institutes of Health show us that chronic diseases account for 70% of all deaths annually in the U.S (about 1.7 million annually).

“Food is medicine,” he says, “and a nutrient-rich diet is the cornerstone of living a healthy life.”

The immune system can be weakened by age, by obesity, by chronic mental stress, by lack of sleep and by chronic diseases, which can lead to autoimmune and immunodeficiency disorders that attack and potentially disable immune cells.

While many of these issues cannot be controlled, a poor diet can be overcome. Eating enough nutrients as part of a varied diet is required for the health and function of all cells, including immune cells. A diet lacking in one or more nutrients can impair the production and activity of immune cells and antibodies.

Nancy Farrell Allen, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and owner and CEO of Farrell Dietitian Services in Fredericksburg, has served as nutrition advisor on former Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine’s Health Reform Commission Work Group and served on former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's Council on Bridging the Nutritional Divide.

In March 2020, as COVID-19 arrived, she shifted patient education to focus on strengthening the immune system to fight off the virus. “No doubt, keeping our immune system healthy helps to fight off disease,” Allen says. “As we continue to learn more about the coronavirus, I do believe that strengthening our immune system every single day is one key factor in fighting it.”

Tina Shiver, a registered dietitian and integrative functional medicine practitioner, agrees. “It is very important to support your immune system to fight off COVID, so if we do become infected, we have a smaller chance of getting sick and having major symptoms,” she says.

Further, a healthy immune system helps fight off other maladies that might otherwise require hospitalization at a time when hospitals are already overwhelmed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals with chronic health conditions such as kidney disease, diabetes, heart disease and obesity, as well as diseases that compromise the immune system, are at an increased risk of being hobbled by COVID-19.

Diet plays a crucial role in determining what kinds of microbes live in our intestines. A high-fiber, plant-rich diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes supports the growth and maintenance of beneficial microbes, which break down fibers into short-chain fatty acids and stimulate immune cell activity. These fibers are sometimes called prebiotics because they feed microbes. Therefore, a diet containing probiotic and prebiotic foods is essential to good health.

Perhaps more importantly, a healthy diet strengthens mental health and is crucial to managing stress, especially during this long pandemic.

“Think of it as feeding your brain,” Allen says. “A significant part of my private practice is counseling disordered eating patients. While nutrition is not necessarily the root cause of some of these disorders, nutrition is a very important component of treatment in helping to improve cognitive function. I have seen the difference time and time again in the role that consistent, good nutrition plays in mental health.”

Recharge Your Immune System

Probiotic foods: Kefir, yogurt with live active cultures, fermented vegetables, sauerkraut, tempeh, kombucha, kimchi, miso

Prebiotic foods: Garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, Jerusalem artichokes, dandelion greens, bananas and seaweed

Vitamin A: Carrots, butternut squash, sweet potatoes/yams, cantaloupes, oranges, dark leafy greens

Vitamin C: Oranges, red peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, kiwi, guava, blueberries

Vitamin D: Cow’s milk, yogurt, cheese, salmon (frozen or canned), egg yolks, fortified orange juice. Sunlight can also promote Vitamin D production.

Zinc: Protein sources (beef, oysters), pumpkin seeds, red lentils, kidney beans

