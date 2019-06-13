2 Steps to Save a Life

× Expand Photo courtesy American Heart Association

If you’re going to have a heart attack, the optimal place to have it would be in a hospital.

But that’s unlikely. About 70 percent of cardiac failures occur at home, and what’s scary about that is that they are fatal about 90 percent of the time unless someone is on hand to help out.

That’s a two-step process: 1) Call 911 to get emergency services on the way, and 2) do CPR, which can double or triple survival chances, according to Michelle McLees of the American Heart Association.

It only takes a few minutes to learn this simple procedure, hands-only CPR. There are two opportunities for metro Richmond residents to learn the technique:

Community Day , 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Richmond Fire Department 21, 2505 Jefferson Davis Highway; and

, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Richmond Fire Department 21, 2505 Jefferson Davis Highway; and The 20th Annual Summer Safety Fair, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Chimborazo Park, 3215 E. Broad St.

“We want as many people as possible to learn CPR,” says Mark Tenia of Richmond Ambulance Authority. “It helps save a life.”

The training is offered in a collaboration between RAA, AHA and Anthem Foundation. Hands-on training will be offered, and take-home training kits will be given to the first 150 participants at each event. Anthem provides a grant that pays for the sessions and the kits, which include a practice manikin and a DVD.

Trainees will learn the proper technique to keep someone alive until the ambulance arrives; it basically entails pushing hard and fast on the sternum (the center of the chest) at a steady pace to keep the blood and oxygen flowing while paramedics are on the way. At the events, participants can watch the pros demonstrate proper technique, then they’ll watch you and ensure that you’re doing it correctly.

You can also view training videos here, or find them on Youtube.

McLees notes that 10.4 million Americans have received hands-only CPR training since 2012.

RAA and AHA want to boost training numbers for African-American and Hispanic residents, who are less likely than their white counterparts to know CPR. McLees also notes that RAA statistics show the authority responds to about twice as many cardiac failure calls involving people who are black versus white.

Investing a few minutes to learn what to do in the event of a heart attack may save the life of a loved one, whether it’s a parent or grandparent, spouse or child. Inaction is almost assuredly a killer.

“It’s incredibly important. It can greatly improve your chances of survival,” says Tenia.