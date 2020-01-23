Growing Up

× Expand A rendering of the proposed expansion of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center (Image courtesy Bon Secours)

Bon Secours, which has been busy in recent months with building projects, partnerships and acquisitions around metro Richmond, is seeking state approval to add two stories atop the emergency services and intensive care services units of its Mechanicsville facility, Memorial Regional Medical Center. The project calls for adding 33 medical and surgical beds and 11 intensive care beds, bringing capacity to 269, according to a release. The project also will entail a renovation of some of the existing building to incorporate the changes and facilitate services and traffic flow.

State approval of a Certificate of Public Need is required, and Bon Secours cites fast growth in Hanover County and environs in the release. Bon Secours is seeking public support for the project. Letters and comments may be sent to: Leigh Sewell, President, Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8260 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23116. Email copies may be sent to MEREDITH_WHITE@bshsi.org.

In addition to the Mechanicsville project, Bon Secours is working on a $119 million expansion of St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, and last year completed acquisition of Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg along with medical centers in South Hill and Emporia.

