Direct Access

Virginians can now get prescriptions for birth control pills and for medications to treat urinary tract infections through an app from Planned Parenthood.

The app, Planned Parenthood Direct, is available at no cost and works on Android and iPhone devices, according to a release from the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood. Users answer questions that are reviewed by a Planned Parenthood medical provider. Birth control prescriptions may be forwarded to a pharmacist of choice or mailed. UTI medications may be picked up at the pharmacist. Insurance is not currently accepted.

A 12-month supply of birth control medication costs $20 via mail, with free shipping; consumers pay $25 if picking up the medication at a pharmacy. There is a $25 fee for an online visit regarding a UTI.

“Planned Parenthood is minimizing barriers such as time and transportation for Virginians seeking reproductive healthcare services,” says Paulette McElwain, CEO of the Virginia League, in the release.

The app is available in 12 other states and the District of Columbia, according to Alexsis Rodgers, communications director for the Virginia League. You must be in one of those states or Washington, D.C., to receive care via the app. A limited launch began in Virginia in the fall, and the full launch was announced on April 24. About 1,000 people have used the service so far, and Planned Parenthood anticipates 1,500 users each month by early 2020.

Clinicians will send treatment plans within one business day. Mailed birth control prescriptions should be received in four to seven days following approval. Prescriptions may be available at a pharmacist an hour or so after the prescription is approved by the clinician. The birth control prescriptions are available to ages 14 and older, and the UTI service is available to ages 18 and older.