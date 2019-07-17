Dental Care Gear Guide

Do you embrace technology when it comes to all aspects of life, or do you prefer a natural approach to living? When it comes to dental care, it doesn’t matter whether you prefer low-tech, natural products like bamboo toothbrushes and DIY toothpaste or high-tech devices that are as smart as your phone, as long as you’re taking care of the basics.

“What’s important is technique,” says Mark Barry, chairman of the VCU School of Dentistry General Practice Department. “The bottom line for the consumer is to be effective in oral health, brush three times a day [with a fluoride toothpaste] and keep teeth relatively plaque-free.”

So what gadgets are out there that are worth a look? We have compiled a sampling and sorted the wares into categories for those who prefer natural and eco-friendly products, and for those who believe technology is their friend.

Natural Brushes & Pastes

Plastic is a wonder, and plastic is a problem. The problem side of that statement is exemplified in works by a former Richmond resident, the artist Susie Q, whose daily beach walks outside her South Florida beachfront condominium involve picking up trash. Plastic items like toothbrushes that washed ashore became too obvious to ignore, and the result of her cleaning efforts transformed into an artistic construction she titled “Toothbrush Flashmob.” The colorful implements are both beautiful and upsetting, with the work attracting us with its beauty and repelling at the same time, making an uncomfortable environmental statement about pollution and the amount of trash humans create. The number of nonbiodegradable toothbrushes floating around in our waterways that Suzie Q amassed was an alarming embarrassment.

The fact that most plastic in the great oceanic trash gyres comes from disposable and nonreusable domestic household items, such as toothbrushes, moves many people to utilize bamboo brushes. Changing the products we use to reduce waste, even aspiring for zero waste, is possible thanks to myriad choices available in the marketplace that appeal to demands from environmentally conscious consumers. Here are several options.

WooBamboo Toothbrushes ($2.99, adult soft toothbrush, woobamboo.com)

You’ll find these brushes online and at retailers including Kroger. They're warm looking, similar to wood flooring, linoleum or tile. They’re touted as being crafted from organically grown bamboo, biodegradable and antimicrobial. You can compost the handles and recycle the bristles. The downside: There were limited styles and colors of bristles at a local store, so with a similar appearance, there could be some confusion in shared bathrooms regarding whose toothbrush is whose. Various sizes are available for purchase online.

Brush With Bamboo ($20 for four adult brushes, brushwithbamboo.com)

This brand, sold online and also available locally, says its soft, plant-derived bristles are made from a vegetable oil base and are American made, with plant-based packaging, too. A website image suggests using the toothbrushes afterward as a label stake in a flowerpot.

Eco Fella ($8.97 for four adult brushes, ecofella.com)

Eco Fella's back-to-nature feel extends from its bamboo-handled brushes that are BPA free, “so you don’t need to worry about chemicals entering your body.” The bristles are also charcoal infused, which is claimed to brighten teeth. A plus of this brand is that the brushes are numbered, so while they are uniform in look, you can differentiate between your brush and your spouse’s. The mission-driven brand plants trees for every product sold to address climate change.

Tom's of Maine Toothpaste ($4.09 and up, tomsofmaine.com)

Tom’s says what makes its products natural and “good” is no animal testing or animal ingredients; no artificial colors, fragrances or preservatives; a striving for maximized recycled content; and packaging that can be recycled. Ingredients, which are naturally sourced and derived, are listed on the company website, with detailed explanations of why a particular substance is used and any potential risks.

Hello ($6.99 charcoal and hempseed oil toothpaste, hello-products.com)

This brand, which is available online and at local retailers, touts bundles of its products. The price for the Hello activated charcoal bundle with toothpaste, a black BPA-free toothbrush and an activated charcoal extra-freshening mouthwash is $15.99. The toothpaste is black in color, and ingredients include charcoal, fresh mint and coconut oil.

Desert Essence ($7.15, tea tree oil-fennel toothpaste, desertessence.com)

This brand has a variety of natural dental products, from floss to mouthwash, produced without animal testing or animal derived-ingredients.

Do-it-yourself Toothpaste

Richmond resident Monica Wilson wants to avoid waste and get back to basics, so she eschews store-bought toothpastes and makes her own. Here’s her recipe:

2 tablespoons bentonite clay

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon xylitol

5-10 drops of an organic essential oil of your choice. “My faves are cinnamon oil, sweet orange or peppermint, and all work well with the cinnamon,” Wilson says.

Mix well in a small bowl or pulse in a personal blender, then store in a small jar.

Yield: Wilson says this recipe produces enough paste to last for two months.

Note: The clay or oil may stain your sink, Wilson cautions, so after brushing, spit directly into the drain.

A Caveat (or Two)

While he's well aware of issues ranging from environmental and health sensitivities to the possible harm plastics and chemicals could do to our environment and our bodies, John Mark Barry, professor and chair of general practice at the VCU School of Dentistry, says you need to do your homework when it comes to natural products, as standards for herbals and botanicals are sometimes vague. He also cautions that fluoride, which is often eschewed in natural products, is a key in preventing tooth decay.

Matt Messina, who is on the dental faculty at Ohio State University in Columbus and a spokesman for the American Dental Association, raises concerns for users of herbals and botanicals because these products are generally regulated as cosmetics versus pharmaceuticals. He also says that charcoal toothpaste is highly abrasive, and while it does have a whitening benefit, it can wear away at teeth.

He emphasizes that consumers should seek out the ADA seal of acceptance on dental products for proven safe and effective results.

Many old-school practices such as using baking soda to brush teeth or crafting a brush from a palmetto frond were for want of a better alternative. Messina urges those drawn to natural remedies to not rule out a high-tech product if their oral health would benefit.

Bells and Whistles

Dental care can be rendered easier through electronics. “Anything that improves brushing efficiency, I’m all for that,” says the American Dental Association’s Messina, who, along with VCU’s Barry, lauds the gamut of electronic toothbrushes as very useful for lazy to fastidious brushers, as well as people with limited dexterity or arthritis.

Oral-B 9600 Electric Toothbrush ($179.94, various retailers. oralb.com)

According to its maker, this product's features include position detection, which is linked to an app using Bluetooth technology, the user’s smartphone and facial recognition technology, enabling you to see and improve how you brush thanks to feedback on your brushing habits. The position detection helps identify any area that you’re missing when brushing. Pressure control also protects gums by reducing brush speed, and the device shows you if you’re brushing too vigorously. The travel case will charge both the device and your phone at the same time.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart ($279.95, various retailers, usa.philips.com)

This electric toothbrush with an app contends it will have you leaving no tooth surface unbrushed, courtesy of its personalized coaching, smart brush-head sensors and smart brush-head recognition, with five modes and three intensities. A 3D map of your mouth will highlight any trouble areas noted by your dentist for you to tend to.

Quip ($40 for the starter set including a metal adult toothbrush, cover, mount and fluoride toothpaste, getquip.com)

This is a basic electric toothbrush, and there’s a subscription plan for quarterly shipments of a fresh brush head and battery for $5, or add toothpaste for $10 total (you can cancel at any time). Only soft-bristle heads are available. The brush has a motor that times out at two minutes. The Quip toothpaste is vegan and was not tested on animals.