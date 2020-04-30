Coloring a COVID-19 World

× Expand Image courtesy Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

Kids have questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and an informative and entertaining activity booklet available for download from the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU has some answers.

The seven-page booklet has pages to color; a help-Mom-find-the-toilet-paper maze; a word find game; and simple explanations on COVID-19, hand washing and other preventive steps to help keep kids and family members safe and well. There are also exercises for kids to express feelings about the pandemic, and suggestions for activities to keep in contact with loved ones, such as writing to Grandma.

“Since families are at home, many are looking for fun and educational activities to keep kinds entertained, which is how the idea of this book was born,” according to Kate Marino, a PR and marketing specialist with VCU Health System.

The booklet is for all ages, including adults, who can engage in some mindful coloring, Marino says. Printed copies are available to patients in CHOR hospitals and clinics. Some health care providers are sharing the download link after virtual visits, and CHOR also has inquired about including printed copies with meal distributions.