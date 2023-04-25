Upward and Onward

×

Seen from below via the cafeteria and above from the main entrance Sky Lobby, this artistic display is one of many colorful elements incorporated into the building’s design. Murals (including a mural series created by Richmond-based artist Matt Lively), an indoor children’s garden and areas that offer views of the city are all designed to be mood-boosters to ease the stress of a hospital stay for patients and their families. The layout of the building is centered around meeting the needs of children and creating a space conducive to healing. Jeniece Roane, a pediatric registered nurse and chief nursing officer and vice president of operations at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, notes that the new tower is also a benefit for VCU Health employees. “The children are at the center of everything we do, and for a long time we haven’t had an environment that really supports and is reflective of the great care that the children get from our teams,” she says. “So, to be able to do that, it really is an honor.” (Photo by Jay Paul)