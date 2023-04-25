Upward and Onward

VCU’s Children’s Tower opens, expanding pediatric health care services

A new pediatric facility is giving rise to improved and expanded health care. Breaking ground in 2019, the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s new tower is in the final stages of construction and is set to open on April 30. The 16-story, 500,000-square-foot building comprises an entire city block and is designed to consolidate pediatric care by connecting to the outpatient Children’s Pavilion (which opened in 2016) and housing emergency, trauma and inpatient care. It features 72 private rooms, an emergency department, helipad, expanded child life services, family amenities, additional operating rooms and imaging services. Located on Marshall Street between 10th and 11th streets, the $400 million project was playfully nicknamed the “Wonder Tower” during a fundraising campaign highlighting the creativity and imagination of children, who influenced design elements throughout the facility. Here’s a look inside the Children’s Tower.