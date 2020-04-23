Can high doses of vitamin C administered through an IV to people with COVID-19 infections severe enough to necessitate oxygen treatment keep the patients' conditions from further deteriorating to the point that they require ventilators?

Dr. Brian Davis is testing the safety of the vitamin therapy in a research study through the Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

Davis is a gastroenterologist and a hepatologist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center. The study began last week and entails infusions of vitamin C every two hours over four days. They will be administered to patients who need oxygen treatment and have a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, according to a release.

Davis says that researchers want to determine whether the vitamin will mitigate damage in the lungs caused by the virus and whether the treatment is safe and well-tolerated. If it works, the treatment could keep patients out of ICUs and off ventilators. It's hoped that the treatment may boost the immune system and healing of lung tissue and stabilize blood pressure.

Davis cites the work of a VCU researcher, Alpha Fowler, on the use of vitamin C in improving survival in patients with sepsis, a condition that may occur when the body's reaction to an infection goes awry and can lead to organ failure and death. Fowler found in a three-year study that septic patients receiving the vitamin therapy had a lower mortality rate, and that recipients on average required three fewer days in the ICU and were out of the hospital a week earlier.

Davis notes that when someone is septic, the body depletes its vitamin C. The body doesn't make vitamin C, so we usually have to acquire it through our diet. It plays several crucial roles in our immune system health and helps healthy tissue.

About 20 patients will be signed up for phase one of the study, and it may be continued, says Davis. The patients consent to participate and are not eligible if they have chronic conditions such as kidney problems or diabetes. VA patients are a vulnerable population, with many having multiple chronic health issues.

“There's a lot of interest here in developing new therapies,” says Davis.

