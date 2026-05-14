Care and Control

This article has been updated since it first appeared in print.

× Expand Gordy Fox, founder of Burnie’s Way (Photo by Jay Paul)

Each stage of Gordy Fox’s life has shed light on the needs of older adults.

When he was 10 years old, his grandmother came to his parents’ house for a visit. Due to her health and age, it became apparent she could no longer live on her own; she would end up staying for the next 16 years.

Fox turned much of what he learned from that early experience into his vocation. In 1996, he started Home Care Delivered, a medical supply delivery business, serving as CEO until the company’s sale in 2023. The company delivers to more than 100,000 clients per month.

“Most of our customers were older, senior-type folks,” Fox says. “We helped them with only one thing — the medical product — but we got to see the challenges they had. We talked to them every single month, so we got insights. ... What they needed was answers and support.”

Burnie’s Way, a virtual tool Fox launched last December, is intended to help older adults live on their own as long as possible without an in-home caregiver. Fox knows it fills a need. Of the 63 million older adults the United States, 13 million live alone. “The retirement community that people want to be at is their own home,” Fox says.

The business enlists virtual support coordinators to manage older adults’ everyday tasks such as grocery delivery, appointment scheduling and medication reminders. Clients, along with their family members or other caregivers, can chat with on-call support staff during normal business hours.

Services range in scope based on need, and operate on a tiered subscription model that starts at $59 per month. “It’s more economical than bringing someone in your home,” Fox says, “and you get a partner 24 hours a day versus having a partner there for three or four hours.”

When Fox first built the tool in early 2025, he considered naming the service Virtual Companion, but “it sounded too ‘corner-office-y,’” he says. Instead, he honored his caregiving role model by naming it after his late mother, Burnie, who died in March 2024. “She was the ultimate caregiver,” Fox says. “It’s hard work. But it’s all-in, and it’s beautiful.”

Given the inspiration, Fox wants his virtual assistance offerings to have as many personal touches as possible. The service begins with an in-person home assessment to spot possible safety concerns, such as poorly lit areas or trip hazards. From there, staff members arrange for services — everything from regular grocery orders to one-off transportation needs — tailored to the changing needs of each client.

Christopher Leighton, vice president of brand and outreach for The Span Center, a Richmond-area agency on aging, notes that falls come with psychological ramifications in addition to physical risks.

“Often, we see individuals limit their daily life after a fall. They may not go out as much or fear going to certain parts of their house,” Leighton says. “Helping to manage fall risks and giving people the confidence to maintain their balance can go a very long way to helping older adults maintain their independence.”

“Most seniors have lived at home for 30, 40 years; their home has stayed the same, but their body has declined.” Fox says. “We give older adults back control.”