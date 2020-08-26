Building Intensity

× Expand High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can provide a full-body workout in 20 minutes and can be varied each day.

This year is proving to be a challenge both mentally and physically, leaving people overwhelmed and exhausted. Exercise is a great way to reduce stress and boost the immune system, says Kenny Parker, a personal trainer who visits clients and owns Phenom Phitness. “It’s so important as you are getting older. You’ll have a better mood, less pain, and you will feel better.”

When life becomes hectic, many people push off exercising, which can be a mistake. “We need to have structure via a committed time to train,” says Ryan Lukach, personal trainer and owner of River North Strength in Mechanicsville.

If time is an issue, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) may be the way to go. HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by short periods of rest during a scheduled amount of time. “You want to focus on getting your heart rate up and keeping it up, and then bringing it down somewhat,” Parker says. “You can get a full-body workout in 20 minutes.”

The workout can vary each day. “You can be very creative,” says Lisa McGhan, a personal trainer at Patrick Henry YMCA in Ashland. “That’s why I like it.”

Exercises can include everything from jumping jacks and hill sprints to lunges and walking.

“You can walk at a slow pace for one minute, and then go as fast as you can for 30 seconds, and then go slow again for 10 seconds,” McGhan says. “You can figure out what your interval needs to be.”

You can do three to five sets of intervals or 10, depending on your fitness level, Parker says.

HIIT is a good way to lose weight. “It’s much like weight resistance because it raises your metabolism, not only when you do it but even hours after,” McGhan says. “Some studies have shown you can build muscle with HIIT. It also keeps us from losing muscle.”

× Expand HIIT can be incorporated into a weight-lifting routine with squats and planks.

HIIT can be incorporated into a weight-lifting routine with squats and planks, for example. “Strength is the foundation to a healthy body,” Lukach says. “Lifting weights helps you as you age. It can help your posture, strengthen your core, and it has health benefits for the cardiovascular system.”

During these trying times, HIIT can be a perfect option, says Parker. “You can do it anywhere. You can effectively work out at home.”

McGhan has been getting her four children, who range in age from primary schoolers to teens, to train with HIIT while they are in quarantine. “They love it,” she says. “It’s really good for any age group.”