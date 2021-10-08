Better Health Through Science

× Expand The Shockwave device helps break up coronary artery calcium. (Photo courtesy Bon Secours)

With medicine, as with most things in life, better tools may mean better outcomes.

Two high-tech tweaks recently introduced in metro Richmond health care systems illustrate that point.

One is an artificial intelligence enhancement to a colonoscopy, the other is a tool that blasts calcium deposits in coronary arteries with sonic pressure waves.

The colonoscopy add-on is called GI Genius, which is in use at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System. The AI tool can help endoscopists conducting the procedure to identify potentially problematic polyps that they would not ordinarily be able to see.

It was cleared by federal officials for use in April. It’s been in use since June at McGuire VA Medical Center, and “we have had a very good experience with the tool,” says Dr. Michael Fuchs, chief of gastroenterology and hepatology with the VA Health Care System and a professor of medicine with the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.

Colon cancer is one of the three leading causes of cancer deaths in veterans. The local VA performs about 2,500 colonoscopies each year.

Fuchs says the population that the VA works with has about a 20% higher rate of colon cancer than the private sector. Fuchs notes that most veterans are male, and in comparison with the general population, they skew older and tend to have more comorbidities and take more medications.

The device has been shown to increase detection of precancerous lesions by 30%. Contained in a small box and attached to an endoscope, it analyzes the images from the procedure and compares the images with those in its database. If the device detects what it deems to be a cancerous polyp or one that could grow into one, it emits a sound and projects a green box onto the problematic area. The doctor can then examine the area.

“It still requires a human being to judge what the machine is showing you,” Fuchs says.

As use of the device expands, so, too, will its database, which will improve its accuracy. Fuchs says that at some point, AI will reach a stage where it can identify polyps and also give pathology reports, telling the doctor which polyps need removal and which do not.

Heart Helper

At three Bon Secours facilities in metro Richmond, cardiologists have a new tool, a Shockwave IVL System with a Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL catheter, to clear coronary artery calcium deposits in some patients with advanced heart disease. Such blockages are usually cleared with a stent or in a balloon procedure, but some patients with more severe heart disease may attain better results with intravascular lithotripsy, which uses sound to clear the arteries, similar to the lithotripsy procedures used to clear kidney stones. The procedure helps prep the artery for stenting.

Lithotripsy procedure candidates include people who have had previous bypass surgeries or those who are older or with an underlying condition such as kidney disease, according to Dr. Manu Kaushik, an interventional cardiologist at St. Mary’s.

The device was approved for use in the heart in April; it had previously been approved to clear blocked arteries in legs and groins. It is available at St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville and St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian.

CAPSULES

Health and medicine news in brief