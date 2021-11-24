Before You Go

× Expand Photo by Adam Nieścioruk via Unsplash

While the COVID-19 pandemic-tempered Thanksgiving of 2020 tamped down road trips and family gatherings, highways and airways are expected to be relatively crowded this year, with AAA calling for an 80% boost in holiday flights, and 53.4 million Americans on the move this year.

How safe is it out there? Here’s a look at the numbers.

Compared with Thanksgiving 2020, there are 57.7% fewer Virginians in hospital with COVID-19. ICU beds are at 49% use, compared with 75% occupancy a year ago. The seven-day positivity rate stands at 5.8%, with a bit more than 1,500 new cases reported Tuesday, compared with more than 2,000 new cases and a positivity rate of 7.4% a year ago, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

There were 863 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Virginia as of Tuesday, according to Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. The report noted there were 221 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units, 113 on ventilators.

About 74% of Virginians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination; 64.5% of Virginians are fully vaccinated, and 1.1 million Virginians have received a third, booster jab.

So as you get ready to hit the road, mask up when needed, and get vaccinated. It makes a huge difference: For the week ending Nov. 13, the infection rate per 100,000 for the unvaccinated was 242.5. The rate for the fully vaccinated in that period was 37.6. When your uncle tells you vaccines are ineffective, show him this stat: Out of 5.4 million vaccinated Virginians, 1% have developed breakthrough COVID-19 cases, .037% needed hospitalization, and 0.0131% have died.

