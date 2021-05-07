Assessing Care

× Expand Photo by Diana Poekhina/Unsplash

How do you choose a health care facility?

Most of our choices are guided by where our doctor has privileges and by which facilities accept our health insurance. We’re also guided by past experiences and our talks with coworkers, friends and family.

There also are a variety of outlets providing detailed assessments of facilities. Two of the better-known assessments have been updated recently: the star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the letter grade assessments from the nonprofit Leapfrog Group.

In facilities serving metro Richmond, five hospitals earned four-star ratings on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star scale: the Bon Secours facilities Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian and St. Mary’s Hospital; HCA’s Henrico Doctors Hospital; and the VCU Medical Center.

Three-star facilities include HCA’s John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell and Chippenham Johnston-Willis Hospital. Bon Secours’ Southside Regional Medical Center earned two stars. The ratings were updated April 28 and consider factors including patient perceptions, treatment and care, safety factors, mortality, and readmission rates.

Patient safety is the focus of Leapfrog ratings, which were released April 29, earning grades on a scale of A to F. There were 66 facilities assessed in Virginia. Half earned A’s, including metro Richmond facilities Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, Parham Doctors’ Hospital, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, CJW Medical Center’s campuses, St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center.

Eighteen Virginia facilities earned B’s, including John Randolph Medical Center and Southside Regional Medical Center. Thirteen received a grade of C, including Memorial Regional Medical Center and VCU Medical Center In the Richmond area. The lowest scores marked in the commonwealth were D’s at two facilities in Lynchburg.

CAPSULES

Health and medical news of the week in brief