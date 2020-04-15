Allied Against a Pandemic

Richmond’s major health care systems want you to know that they’re working closely (but maintaining correct social distancing) during the coronavirus pandemic, and that we’re all in this together.

Bon Secours, HCA Virginia and VCU Health issued an open letter today “pledging our partnership” in dealing with COVID-19. The systems say they are sharing information and have worked on a collaborative forecast to “align our treatment efforts, expected surge volumes, resources needs and our plans to address the curve when it reaches the apex.”

The systems note that they also are working with state officials, and that local residents need to do their part as well, from washing hands frequently and properly to staying at home and maintaining true social distancing.

The letter was signed by Melinda Hancock, chief administrative and financial officer for VCU Health; Tim McManus, president of HCA Healthcare Capital Division; and Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours Richmond Market.

McManus said via email on Wednesday that representatives of the systems are meeting at least weekly. He said the statement was issued to inform Richmond area residents “on how we are working together and planning together to meet our community’s needs. But we also need their help to do their part and help us tamp down transmission."