Made With Love

× Expand From left: Margaret Long of Little Hands and Susan Rickman of From The Heart Stitchers Photo Courtesy From the Heart Stitchers

Every stitch in a handmade gift signifies love through attention to detail — turning yarn and fabric into tangible reminders that no one should be forgotten in their time of need. In 2001, Richmonders Lois Moore and Dana Peterson started using their knitting skills to share that significance with their community, soon spinning off the group into From the Heart Stitchers.

The nonprofit organization brings crafters together to make and distribute supplies, like mittens, hats and blankets, to those in need. Since its inception, From the Heart has grown to nearly 2,000 volunteers across the Richmond metro area. While the Richmond distribution site, located at 1114 Westbriar Drive, is the original and largest resource center, there are also locations in Fredericksburg, Williamsburg and Dinwiddie. Together, these facilities distribute anywhere between 600 and 900 handmade items per week.

“[Our volunteers] sit down and create these items, knowing that they’re going to go to someone in need — and it amazes me, some of the beautifully knit items that come in,” says Susan Rickman, the vice president and distribution coordinator for From the Heart. “They will do gorgeous cabling and very intricate designs. It may have taken them weeks to complete that one item, and then they give it away. And that’s dedication, that’s love for fulfilling wishes and love for other people.”

From The Heart recently hit a major milestone: over 600,000 items crafted and donated since their founding. These lovingly made creations include chemotherapy hats for cancer patients, knit caps for premature babies, warm mitten sets for those experiencing homeless and other items designed to meet specific needs.

The organization calls on their volunteers via weekly newsletters to create goods based on requested items from partner organizations. They can either use materials provided by From the Heart or purchase their own, but in the end, they drop off their items to be bagged and distributed to recipients such as Little Hands Virginia, a nonprofit providing necessities to families with children up to 3 years old.

“[Our partnership] has been so impactful,” says Margaret Long, program director at Little Hands. “We get feedback from the families that we serve, that they do really appreciate those special little thoughtful touches, and to have something that was made just for them.”

Since Little Hands serves about 250 families monthly, Long says it used to be difficult to fulfill requests that included items such as blankets, because most of their donations are secondhand. Within weeks of becoming partners, From the Heart filled a majority of Little Hands’ donation requests.

“It’s a gut-wrenching feeling to have a child request a blanket and not be able to provide it,” Long says. “Now, we’re overflowing with blankets, and it’s really, like, the best problem to have.”

The nonprofit welcomes all to help out; no experience is required, thanks to workshops hosted on an as-needed basis throughout the year. For those without the crafting skill, volunteers can contribute their time to packing and distributing goods.