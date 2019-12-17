For the Dogs

× Expand Photo courtesy Toby Town RVA

2100 Maywill St., 804-799-0200

With three indoor playrooms and two outdoor play yards, Toby Town RVA provides some serious fun for Richmond dogs. Owner Gloria Ruggeri opened the business this summer as an homage to her late Dachshund Toby. This day care and stay-care facility can accommodate about 80 dogs. Boarding dogs participate in activities with dogs in day care, says Assistant Manager Molly Hiner. “They are not cooped up in cages and get to play. It wears them out for nighttime — they go straight to sleep.” Dogs are divided into small play groups, but those who don’t socialize well are also welcome. “Staff stays with them and plays with them and walks them,” Hiner says.

× Expand Photo courtesy Diamonds and Dutch Pet Bath & Spa

121 W. Brookland Park Blvd., 804-716-2424

This self-service pet wash makes bath time easy for pet owners, avoiding the mess of a dirty wet dog in the family bathtub. Shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, brushes and “an endless supply of towels” accompany every wash, with dryers at each of the nine wash stations.

“We provide everything except the pet,” says Arlene Young, who opened Diamonds and Dutch with her daughter, Michelle Millett, in February. Washes are $16.95, and an on-site groomer offers haircuts and other services for additional fees.

× Expand Photo courtesy Sit Means Sit

707 Dawn St., 804-762-0398

Kelly and J.P. Frink ran their Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchise as a mobile business for two years before opening a brick-and-mortar location in late summer. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to expand our training,” Kelly says. The couple works with dogs ages 16 weeks and up, using attention-based training techniques. “We specialize in happy, obedient and confident dogs,” Kelly says. “We don’t want to train out their personality.” Sit Means Sit offers 10- and 15-day board-and-train programs, doggy day camp, and private lessons. A free evaluation helps dog owners determine what program best suits their pet, Kelly says.