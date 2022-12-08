Warming Up

× Expand Family time with Snoopy at Kings Dominion Winterfest (Photo courtesy Kings Dominion)

As the temperature drops and the sun sets earlier, I’m tempted to stay dressed in last night’s warm fleece pajamas all day long in the cozy indoors. Unfortunately, kids — especially younger ones — are rarely on board with this plan, and cabin fever sets in quickly.

Seasonal affective disorder is a condition that occurs in times of less sunlight during the year. But even those who don’t suffer from the disorder can commonly feel what may be described as “winter blues” while the days are shorter and there is less sunlight. Easy fix: While you have daylight, bundle up the kiddos and get outdoors.

I agree that sliding on sandals is much less of a hassle than piling on winter gear, but the end result will be worth the effort. So don those mittens, fill a thermos with a warm drink and head out.

Take a Walk

Whether you’re strolling your neighborhood, walking a nearby school track, or making a trek into the city, dress in layers, and get active. Reward yourself with some warm cocoa afterward. Park365 (3600 Saunders Ave.) is accessible, free and open to all ages and abilities. Deep Run Park and Recreation Center offers an open play area, a nature trail, and play equipment. In Glen Allen, Echo Lake Park features a half-mile nature trail, a picnic shelter and a large lake.

Down on the Farm

There are fewer agritourism options in the winter due to shortened daylight hours and cold weather. However, there are still options.

Richmond’s beloved Maymont Park features dozens of species of animals through their wildlife habitats, Maymont Farm and the Robins Nature Center. By appointment only, tour Western Hanover’s Rhythm Ranch Homestead — a working farm featuring goats, chickens, rabbits, gardens and a greenhouse. They focus on plant and animal husbandry education while visitors pet and interact with animals close-up, rather than reaching through fences. Even through the month of December, Hanover Vegetable Farm is open with weekday hayrides to the pumpkin patch starting at noon. In addition, their local market carries fresh produce and eggs, grass-fed beef and more.

Spirits of the Season

Visit a winery or brewery with an outdoor activity space. Many have cornhole and other games, or you can bring your own. Extra points for live music.

Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden offers lights, decorations, model trains, food, hot cocoa and more. It is open through Jan. 8. In Doswell, Kings Dominion Winterfest features the park’s Eiffel Tower replica transformed into a 300-foot-tall Christmas tree. Also in Doswell, you can stay warm in the car while enjoying Virginia’s largest drive-through synchronized light and music display at the Illuminate Light Show through Jan. 1.

At home, keep it simple: Rake fallen leaves. Prepare garden beds for next year. Build a snowman. Whatever you do, just get outside and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. You and your family will feel better.