Closing the Circle

Does your bathroom cabinet look like a beauty supply store?

You’re not alone. We purchase all of the potions, lotions and magic serums, but when they don’t work as promised, we are left with the decision to keep or toss. You don’t have to let them go to waste, just mix some together to create something new. A test run is a great way to make sure the cocktail suits you. Pull everything out and see what might be fun to throw together. Here are some suggestions:

Making up Makeup

If your lipstick is too bright, try layering it with a softer shade.

Liquid foundations, loose powders, bronzers and blushes can be mixed to adjust depth or brightness. Start with a lighter color and add a darker one until you achieve the right blend.

Tube lipstick can be removed, added to a small container and mixed with another shade if layering doesn’t do the trick.

Hair’s the Deal

If your hair gel or mousse is too sticky or heavy, soften it with a serum or hydrating oil. For best results, put a little in the palm of your hand and add a few drops of serum. Mix them together and apply to your ends. Work upward to the root area and comb through. Adjust the mix based on how your hair feels. A little trial and error is in order. Don’t overdo it. Adding more is easier than rinsing it out and starting over.

Try a bit of conditioner mixed with water in a spray bottle to keep your hair sealed and detangled at the pool.

A drop of tea tree oil in your conditioner bottle will invigorate the scalp.

Try adding a few drops of a silkening product to a heavy gel to get a finished look and a pliable feel.

A smoothing cream with equal parts of a volumizer gives fullness without the fuzz.

If you’re blond, adding a few drops of a violet shampoo to your regular shampoo will keep the brass away and help you to avoid the unevenness that may result from using violet color enhancers on their own.

Some Cautionary Words

Decluttering your cabinet while recycling and having fun is the name of the game, but not all products go well together, so you need to start slowly. Be sure to throw out any products that smell bad or that have separated. When in doubt, ask your stylist for guidance or suggestions on which items will complement each other.