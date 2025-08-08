Care Through a Lens

× Expand Visitors view the “Keep Moving Forward” exhibit at The Span Center. (Photo courtesy The Span Center)

The character lines reflected in the faces of the caregivers and centenarians exhibited at The Span Center speak to their years spent living, loving and caring for family.

The center’s photo narrative exhibit, which opened June 9, includes two photo and video components: “Keep Moving Forward,” highlighting and celebrating caregivers, and “Home Is Everything,” which focuses solely on centenarians and their stories of what home means to them.

Professional photographer Penelope Carrington, the artist behind both photo projects, collaborated with the staff from the gerontology department of Virginia Commonwealth University’s College of Health Professions to interview and capture images of caregivers and centenarians for the works. The idea for the exhibit, on permanent display at The Span Center, stemmed from the longstanding partnership between The Span Center and VCU Gerontology.

“This project — seeing how art can make a difference in lifting up stories — is one that we have wanted to work on for years,” says Gigi Amateau, assistant professor of gerontology at VCU. “We had the idea of bringing these stories into two different areas. It has been inspiring.”

The “Keep Moving Forward” project features portraits of caregivers taken during the center’s Poetry on the River program, which promotes caregiver relaxation in nature. In the fall, the group ventured to the gardens and nature center at Maymont and went on a boat ride along the James River. The natural settings helped the caregivers relax and reflect on their roles, says Christopher Leighton, vice president of brand and outreach at The Span Center.

“The day was about respecting what they go through,” Leighton says. “[For them] caretaking is a 24-hour job. We wanted to give them respite from the role of caregiver and introduce them to a community.”

Carrington spent the day with the participants to speak with them and capture their experiences. She wanted her photographs to show the spontaneous moments of joy the caregivers had during their outing.

“It’s nice to get a break, get in touch with nature and take in the joy of everything,” says Carrington, whose mother was a caregiver for her own mother. “This is a way to give back as well.”

The “Home Is Everything” centenarian project celebrates the lives of elders and their connection to where they live. Twenty locals over the age of 100 were interviewed about what home means to them, and 12 were chosen to be highlighted in the photo and video exhibit. The photos of each centenarian are accentuated by a rich red background that makes each portrait pop, much like the poignant stories they share on video.

“These stories provide a deeper understanding of Virginia’s cultural, social and racial dynamics and amplify the voices of people who have lived through significant historical periods,” says Alexa Van Aartrijk, annual fund and event manager for The Span Center.

Capturing the images for both projects was meaningful for Carrington, who says, “It showed just how interconnected we all are.”