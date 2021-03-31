Better Living in the Cards

× Expand Cards from The Balance Box

In need of some serenity from the stress of the pandemic and life in general? The Balance Box may have some tools to help you restore inner tranquility.

The Balance Box consists of five decks of cards, each focusing on one topic: Anxiety, Depression, Mindfulness, Self-Esteem or Confidence. Created last year by Janine Canaday, a licensed clinical therapist and owner of Living Wellness in Chester, the cards were “inspired by the work I do with my clients to help them with coping skills outside of sessions,” Canaday says.

“They are not intended to replace therapy, but to be utilized as a resource for anyone to help them get through difficult situations,” she adds.

Canaday says that the cards present thoughtful questions, affirming statements and suggestions for activities to practice each day to improve your quality of life. The cards provide suggestions for grounding techniques, deep breathing exercises, ways to challenge thoughts, self-reflection questions, spiritual growth, exercise and health improvement strategies.

“Being intentional about practicing these skills and techniques daily improves positive thinking, builds confidence, strengthens relationships and reinforces a deeper connection with yourself,” she says.

The cards are small enough to fit in a bag or purse, so you can always have them available.

The Balance Box aligns with the work Canaday does with her clients at Living Wellness, which she describes as a holistic mind, body and soul approach to healing and treatment.

“I created this practice as a way to serve the community and provide a sense of hope and healing to those who are hurting and in emotional pain,” she says.

Canaday, a former collegiate track and field athlete at the University of Virginia, understands and values the importance of maintaining mental and physical health to empower oneself.

Life can be challenging at times. Canaday says, “It is vital to our overall quality of life that we explore what will help us achieve greater satisfaction, fulfillment and happiness.”

× Expand Janine Canaday

Better Living

Want to take some stress out of life? Here are some tips from Janine Canaday.