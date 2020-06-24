Being There

× Expand Illustration by Rachel Maves

Some people act surprised when they learn I was home-schooled from third to eighth grade. Others, not so much: “Oh, now it totally makes sense why you haven’t seen ‘When Harry Met Sally …’ and don’t know the theme song to ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ ” Some folks think it’s interesting that I chose to become a public school teacher, given my years spent learning at home. I credit those years with fostering my love for learning, which drove my decision to become a teacher.

In my work, I am an advocate for parents being involved in their children’s educational journeys, however they can be. Although I am a supporter of folks who home-school, it is definitely not the best choice for everyone. Still, parents and caregivers can support their students’ learning at home, no matter where their child is receiving their education, and they can teach children many things we can’t cover in school. That role carries even greater importance in times such as these, when the pandemic led to a premature end of the regular school classes and may also impact the year to come. Here are some tips on enhancing the learning environment in your home.

Less Structure, More Play

You do not need to re-create school at home. Consider doing a couple of hours of learning activities total per day, or maybe doing longer hours but only two or three days a week. You also don’t need a rigid schedule of activities: Children learn through play, especially unstructured play. It’s OK if you have a plan for them that doesn’t go perfectly or they come up with a more creative way to complete an activity. This happens to professional teachers in the classroom, too! We try to give students freedom and choice, and sometimes students approach an assignment in a unique way if we just give them the freedom to do so.

Find What Works for Your Family

This will depend upon a variety of factors: the natural rhythm of your family and the work situations of parents and guardians, as well as students’ ages, personalities and interests. Find whatever times and days work for you, and remember that it’s OK if it doesn’t look like someone else’s schedule.

Keep It Real

As parents, we can actively look for ways to develop skills that may not get taught in school. Inviting your children to assist you with tasks may mean the chore takes longer, but it provides your child with a new skill and also strengthens your relationship. Do I particularly love letting my 2-year-old “help” me with laundry? Absolutely not. It takes approximately 12 years for her to move items one by one from the washer to the dryer. But I can talk to her about why we separate lights and darks, and why some items are washed in hot water and some in cold, and ask her questions about what color certain items of clothing are. And maybe most importantly, I’m teaching her independence. This is the beauty of authentic learning: Oftentimes, you are teaching your child more than you know.

Reading and Writing

Students who have exposure to books reap rewards that extend beyond their language arts skills. For example, children who read fiction learn to develop empathy because they are exposed to a variety of characters’ perspectives. They also learn to make predictions and inferences, skills that apply to a variety of subject areas and real-life tasks. You don’t have to be an expert to help your child read and write more. Simply provide them with the means and the opportunity, and model reading and writing yourself. Maybe you can start your morning with a quick journal session about your day’s goals, or a reflection in the evening. Your children can join you in such endeavors, and you can share your writing with each other.

Free Time

Learning doesn’t have to be limited to what is listed in the state’s Standards of Learning. Now is the perfect time to ask your child, “What are you interested in?” Let them read about Minecraft or learn how to knit or create their own music video. Sometimes formal education can lead to student burnout. Let them fall in love with learning again.

Don’t Stress

You do not have to be a professional teacher. You do not have to have a whiteboard in your living room with a daily schedule written on it (or, if you do, you can write things like, “Mommy will try to drink her coffee hot and take a shower,” which is sometimes what I write on my daily schedule). You do not have to spend every waking hour doing flashcards or worksheets. It’s OK to be flexible and do what works for your family on any given day. So don’t stress about whether your child is ahead or behind. Enjoy the learning opportunities and memories you’re creating together. Focus on strengthening the things that will last for a lifetime: work ethic, kindness and relationships. Give yourself a pat on the back — you’re doing an amazing job.

Christine Suders is a high school English teacher, writer and volleyball coach. She’s married to her high school sweetheart and mom to a tenacious toddler and an infant.