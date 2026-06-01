June 2026 Issue

Caleb Weatherspoon catches air at Powers Bike Shop. (Photo by Ash Daniel)
In This Issue
64 / Pedal Pushers With public tracks, local teams, and opportunities for amateurs and pros alike, Richmond’s BMX scene is on a roll. By Adam Cheek
72 / Party Politics America’s 250th birthday is fast approaching. Is Richmond ready? By Scott Bass
78 / The Big Shortage Rates are down, sellers are up — but RVA’s housing supply is still slim. Plus, our 2026 Referred Real Estate Agents and Agencies By Yann Ranaivo
UPFRONT
12 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
20 / CATCH UP A reluctant progressive and a vibe check
22 / EDUCATION The Olympics of speech and debate takes the region by storm.
26 / SPORTS TOURISM A Hanover golf course prepares to host future PGA stars.
28 / Q&A On his way out, Chesterfield’s top administrator talks politics, civic engagement.
32 / FLASHBACK Retracing Lincoln’s steps through a burning Richmond
112 / PARTING SHOT Under the bridge
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
38 / DATEBOOK Horse racing, stage plays, EMERGE-ing art, Richmond SailFest, the Multicultural Festival and Maymont’s centennial celebration
40 / SPECIAL EVENTS Commemorating Juneteenth
41 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month
42 / SPOTLIGHT A dance event studded with local stars raises money for Down syndrome.
44 / SPOTLIGHT A new studio in Henrico County offers a hub for musicians and instructors.
46 / PROFILE Rachel Beanland’s newest tale of struggle, politics and perseverance
LIVING
50 / SHOP TALK Behind the veil at an Arts District vintage shop
52 / WELLNESS A wellness brand settles into its new skin in the Fan.
54 / RECREATION The Batteau Festival floats on.
58 / FAMILY A low-pressure, guilt-free guide to summer learning
60 / TRAVEL Savannah, Georgia, combines history, dining excellence and moss-draped elegance.
EAT & DRINK
94 / IN DEPTH A peek into Little Nickel’s intensive bar prep
96 / AROUND TOWN Tanglewood Ordinary and Best Bites
98 / SPOTLIGHT The husband-and-wife team behind downtown’s Charlotte’s Deli
100 / SPECIALS For a local artist, pie crust is a delicious canvas.
104 / SHORT ORDER A raw honey purveyor, five favorite patios and cocktails that go bananas
106 / INSIDER Serving up sustainable seafood in the East End
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!