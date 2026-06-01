June 2026 Issue

× Expand Caleb Weatherspoon catches air at Powers Bike Shop. (Photo by Ash Daniel)

In This Issue

64 / Pedal Pushers With public tracks, local teams, and opportunities for amateurs and pros alike, Richmond’s BMX scene is on a roll. By Adam Cheek

72 / Party Politics America’s 250th birthday is fast approaching. Is Richmond ready? By Scott Bass

78 / The Big Shortage Rates are down, sellers are up — but RVA’s housing supply is still slim. Plus, our 2026 Referred Real Estate Agents and Agencies By Yann Ranaivo

UPFRONT

12 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

20 / CATCH UP A reluctant progressive and a vibe check

22 / EDUCATION The Olympics of speech and debate takes the region by storm.

26 / SPORTS TOURISM A Hanover golf course prepares to host future PGA stars.

28 / Q&A On his way out, Chesterfield’s top administrator talks politics, civic engagement.

32 / FLASHBACK Retracing Lincoln’s steps through a burning Richmond

112 / PARTING SHOT Under the bridge

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

38 / DATEBOOK Horse racing, stage plays, EMERGE-ing art, Richmond SailFest, the Multicultural Festival and Maymont’s centennial celebration

40 / SPECIAL EVENTS Commemorating Juneteenth

41 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month

42 / SPOTLIGHT A dance event studded with local stars raises money for Down syndrome.

44 / SPOTLIGHT A new studio in Henrico County offers a hub for musicians and instructors.

46 / PROFILE Rachel Beanland’s newest tale of struggle, politics and perseverance

LIVING

50 / SHOP TALK Behind the veil at an Arts District vintage shop

52 / WELLNESS A wellness brand settles into its new skin in the Fan.

54 / RECREATION The Batteau Festival floats on.

58 / FAMILY A low-pressure, guilt-free guide to summer learning

60 / TRAVEL Savannah, Georgia, combines history, dining excellence and moss-draped elegance.

EAT & DRINK

94 / IN DEPTH A peek into Little Nickel’s intensive bar prep

96 / AROUND TOWN Tanglewood Ordinary and Best Bites

98 / SPOTLIGHT The husband-and-wife team behind downtown’s Charlotte’s Deli

100 / SPECIALS For a local artist, pie crust is a delicious canvas.

104 / SHORT ORDER A raw honey purveyor, five favorite patios and cocktails that go bananas

106 / INSIDER Serving up sustainable seafood in the East End

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!