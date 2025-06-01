June 2025 Issue

× Expand The splash zone at Taylor Farm Park (Photo by Caroline Martin)

81 / Summer in the City Your guide to fun, mostly free, very Richmond things to do all season long By Mary Margaret Clouse, Naty Feliciano-Soto, Mindy Kinsey, Harry Kollatz Jr., Laura Anders Lee, Kelsey Robinson, Joan Tupponce and Melody Yuan

88 / Word on the Street After several years of flux, including the pandemic lull and a building boom, what is Carytown’s new normal? By Ian Stewart

94 / ‘Graceful Growth’ As more people move to Richmond, its surrounding counties strive to manage development and change. By Claire Fortier

98 / Real Estate Guide A snapshot of market action and our sixth annual list of Referred Real Estate Agents

UPFRONT

20 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

28 / CATCH UP Water funds, city P-cards and a vibe check

30 / RECREATION A trail will proceed as planned through Bryan Park.

30 / ENVIRONMENT On-the-ground reporting of flooding in the River City

32 / TRANSPORTATION Finding funding for free city bus rides

34 / ENVIRONMENT Taming invasive local plants

38 / GOVERNMENT A look inside the People’s Budget process

42 / FLASHBACK When fluoride first flowed into our water

128 / PARTING SHOT A new gym will help students thrive.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

50 / DATEBOOK Juneteenth, Shakespeare, an art exhibition, a comedy festival, country music and a new musical

52 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to celebrate the Fourth of July

53 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month

54 / SPOTLIGHT Events that celebrate Latino culture and heritage

56 / PROFILE An alt-rock duo brings real-time creation to the stage.

58 / SPOTLIGHT A local director’s movie premieres at a prestigious film fest.

LIVING

64 / SHOP TALK Retail helps revive a historic theater.

68 / GIVING BACK Connecting backgrounds to promote understanding

70 / HEALTH Women and Wellness celebrates 30 years.

72 / TRY THIS Rock climbing is on the rise.

74 / ENCORE A new network of care will support older adults.

76 / TRAVEL Virginia’s best destinations for biking

EAT & DRINK

110 / IN DEPTH New bakers are rising to the occasion.

112 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and Boychik’s Deli

114 / SPOTLIGHT Pop a bottle with the Native Selections wine guru.

116 / Q&A A juicy look into a local berry producer

118 / ROUNDUP Must-have snacks for summertime

120 / SHORT ORDER Bevs and bites that feature berries, frozen cocktails and a kombucha spinoff

122 / INSIGHT A Richmond chef reflects on Juneteenth.

