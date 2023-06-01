June 2023 Issue

× Expand Photo illustration by Adam Ewing

In This Issue

76 / The Cards Are Speaking Exploring the modern tarot scene in Richmond By Taylor Pilkington

80 / Business Barriers Despite challenges, Black women are breaking through. By Laura Anders Lee

86 / 2023 Real Estate Guide Even with higher interest rates and a continuing low supply, the regional housing market is improving. We explore the numbers, share advice from real estate agents and help you decide if it’s time to buy. Plus, we present our fourth annual Referred Real Estate Agents list. By Paula Peters Chambers, Claire Fortier and Mindy Kinsey

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / Business An award-winning app for tracking inventory

24 / Environment An annual report finds it’s harder to breathe easy.

26 / Sports Chesterfield welcomes a new executive director of sports, visitation and entertainment.

30 / Development Goochland plots future development.

34 / Transportation RVA Rapid Transit connects with riders to improve GRTC.

38 / Flashback William Mayo was the man with the plan.

120 / Parting Shot A groundbreaking morning on the James River

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / Datebook Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway; Richmond Shakespeare Festival treads the boards at Agecroft Hall; Les Claypool plays Brown’s Island; the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts presents a Whitfield Lovell exhibition; “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” serenades the November Theatre; see a parade of pottery in the self-guided RVA Clay Studio Tour; and the Elegba Folklore Society hosts “Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration.”

44 / Happenings 17 things to do in Richmond this month

45 / Q&A The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia introduces new leadership.

46 / Spotlight A collection of true crime stories from Selden Richardson

48 / Spotlight The Latin Ballet of Virginia interprets the James River’s journeys and histories.

50 / Spotlight Three museums team up for a “Summer of Space.”

52 / Profile Piranha Rama plays Friday Cheers.

LIVING

56 / Style A local stylist helps businesswomen look and feel their best.

58 / Try This Take the stairs to step up your fitness.

60 / Encore The Area Agency on Aging embraces a fresh outlook.

62 / Health Mobile health units bring care to underserved communities.

66 / Travel Dark Sky Parks offer views of the cosmos.

70 / Family Planning helps single parents make the most of summer vacation.

EAT & DRINK

102 / In Depth Richmonders seek Staunton-made cheese.

104 / Ingredient Summer’s most bountiful staple

106 / Specials A sandwich cake from Axelsdotter bakery

108 / Q&A Salty Lobster Co. is drawing crowds and eyeing expansion.

110 / Spotlight Catching up with Ashley Lewis of The Beet Box

112 / 5 Faves Mastering the balance of sweet and heat

112 / Purveyor Nav Swatch’s Savory Cooking Paste

113 / Open Tab The summer cocktail ingredient bartenders are passionate about

114 / Perspective The flavors of family memories

