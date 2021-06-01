June 2021 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

× Loading…

In This Issue

A home in 2020's No. 1-selling new community locally, Harper's Mill (Photo illustration by Adam Ewing)

72 / Natural Evolution Over the past 20 years, area farmers markets have become anchors of the local food community, and the pandemic has only helped them grow. Plus, a listing of the region’s farmers markets. By Stephanie Ganz

78 / The Struggle Continues Richmond has seen monumental shifts since Black Lives Matter protests turned the spotlight on racial inequity and police accountability last summer. We look back at some key demands of the protesters to see if they have led to meaningful change and talk to activists and organizers about how they are feeling one year later. By Rodrigo Arriaza

84 / Real Estate Guide Low housing inventory, low interest rates and high demand are creating a challenging real estate market, where potential buyers are going to extreme measures to gain admission to the homeowners’ club. We offer tips on choosing a Realtor and navigating the market, talk to a real estate disruptor, look at new-home construction, and present our second annual Referred Realtors list. By Paula Peters Chambers, Don Harrison, Susan Morgan and D. Hunter Reardon

UPFRONT

22 / From the Editor

LOCAL

30 / Housing A Virginia Housing Development grant funds a 3D-printed house on Midlothian Turnpike.

32 / Media StoryCorps’ One Small Step initiative fosters connections through conversation.

32 / Education Area school divisions name their teachers of the year.

34 / Q&A Candidates for Richmond commonwealth’s attorney make their cases.

38 / My Take If we want to dismantle systematic racism, we must lead with justice. By Yewande Austin

42 / Flashback Richmond’s contemporary era of street festivals began 40 years ago with the June Jubilee.

120 / Parting Shot Parklets pop up throughout the city.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

45 / Datebook A Tyrannosaurus fest visits the Science Museum of Virginia, Chapel Hart sounds like country music, Southern expression is on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Indigo Girls play Meadow Event Park.

49 / Q&A Lucy Dacus chats about her songwriting, leaving Richmond and her new album, “Home Video.”

50 / Spotlight Grateful Dead photographer Jay Blakesberg recounts a long, strange trip with the band.

52 / Profile A new comedy club downtown has jokes and socially distanced protocols

LIVING

56 / Style Hand-picked analog finds for a digital world

58 / Fitness & Wellness Get a boost in everyday life through functional fitness.

60 / Health A new twist on blowing out birthday candles, without the germs

64 / Travel Tracking Roanoke’s train heritage

68 / Family Keep calm and carry on, even when there may be a demon-possessed child in the back seat. By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

105 / Roundup Feeling adventurous? Explore these food-centric pit stops.

108 / Ingredient A warm-weather gourd, cucumbers are a mainstay of summer.

110 / Spotlight Get acquainted with ZZQ co-owner Alex Graf, from her fridge essentials to her favorite RVA store.

112 / 5 Faves Lobster rolls are a summertime sandwich of choice.

112 / Purveyor Salt and Pepper Farm

114 / Profile Africanne on Main moves to a new space with extended hours and an expanded menu.

115 / Open Tab While the origins of margaritas may be hazy, adoration for the tequila-spiked cocktail is not.

116 / In-depth The owner of North End Juice Co. launches a reforestation project. By Eileen Mellon

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!