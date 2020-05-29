June 2020 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

In This Issue

Sandy and Phil Lawson (center) with children Anna, 16, and Trevor, 13, in front of their new Glen Allen home (Photo by Zaid Hamid)

76 / A Perfect Storm? Stress from the pandemic combined with increased alcohol and gun sales creates a precarious situation for those at risk of domestic violence. By Carol A.O. Wolfe

80 / Abstract Mission The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU has received national accolades for its architecture and exhibitions, yet some Richmonders just don’t get it. By Don Harrison

86 / Real Estate Now The market may have temporarily slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but local experts consider it a “disruption” — not a disaster — and forecast a strong seller’s market through the remainder of 2020. Get tips on navigating socially distant house showings and repairs, advice from agents on buying and selling, local real estate stats and our debut list of Referred Realtors. By Paula Peters Chambers, Jessica Ronky Haddad, Susan Morgan and Anne Thomas Soffee

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

LOCAL

28 / Community A new 5th District initiative pairs volunteers with vulnerable seniors.

28 / Transportation The city’s bicycle improvement project makes progress.

30 / Higher Education A new Virginia law allows undocumented students to pay in-state tuition at colleges and universities.

32 / Education Public schools’ emergency feeding programs provide students with more than food.

36 / News Casino legislation moves forward, but a Richmond facility could be years away.

40 / My Take Why it’s important to document and share the memories of this time. By Kris Spisak

44 / Flashback Built to meet World War II demands, McGuire General Hospital still serves today’s veterans as Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

112 / Parting Shot VCU graduate Glynis Boyd Hughes is overcome with emotion while having her photo taken.

A&E

48 / Diversions Paintings on cardboard, new music from Butcher Brown and Bean Weatherford, “John Henry” on Netflix, plus comic books are back, and a new Amazon series honors “Regular Heroes.”

52 / Q&A Hanover natives’ Sundance short screens online.

54 / Spotlight A new anthology preserves vintage Richmond rock.

56 / Profile Richmond author Brian Castleberry considers mysteries of the past.

LIVING

60 / Style Richmond tastemakers share favorite items from their closets.

62 / Fitness & Wellness Project Yoga Richmond adds a new director and online offerings.

64 / Health Richmond entrepreneurs get creative to craft pandemic protective gear.

68 / Travel Discover presidential highs and lows in Orange and Greene counties.

72 / Family Tips to enhance the learning environment in your home. By Christine Suders

EAT & DRINK

98 / As Told To The culinary community continues to navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19.

100 / Ingredient Also known as striped bass, rockfish signals summer.

102 / Recipes Long days plus short nights equal prime season for backyard grilling.

104 / 5 Faves Grab a blanket and these to-go bites for al fresco dining adventures.

104 / Purveyor Liberty Tree Farm

106 / Profile A buttermilk doughnut pop-up from a furloughed chef sparks joy and success.

106 / Open Tab Meet Tom Collins, one of the most refreshing and time-honored cocktails.

108 / Column As independent food shops see a surge in customers, it’s a learning experience for everyone.

