July 2026 Issue

× Expand A hot fudge sundae from Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. (Photo by Justin Chesney)

In This Issue

98 / The Garden Path The science-backed wisdom of stopping to smell the roses By Rachel Kester

104 / Taking a Shine How the humble car wash became Richmond’s hottest business By Claire Fortier

110 / Cool Collective From reimagined classics to one-of-a-kind creations, these ice cream treats are summer musts. By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

UPFRONT

10 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

18 / CATCH UP The Coliseum teardown and a vibe check

20 / REAL ESTATE Proffers are the hidden culprit of the affordable housing crisis.

24 / ENVIRONMENT Bamboo is suddenly dying off. Why?

26 / NEWS VCU zeroes in on the pedestrian safety crisis.

30 / FLASHBACK Bacon’s Rebellion, the other Spirit of ’76

136 / PARTING SHOT Richmond’s Endless Summer of Pride

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

74 / DATEBOOK Tomatoes, dragon boats, “Leading Ladies,” 804 Day, Black Pride RVA and 15 years of “UnBound!”

76 / SPECIAL EVENTS Spinning right round for National Merry-Go-Round Day

77 / HAPPENINGS 20 things to do this month

78 / SPOTLIGHT Trauma meets comedy in an upcoming musical from RVA stage stalwarts.

80 / SPOTLIGHT A local legacy band finds modern fans with a rereleased catalog.

82 / PROFILE The Richmond Symphony welcomes a composer in residence.

LIVING

86 / SHOP TALK Preserving (and accessorizing) the natural world

88 / GIVING BACK A Henrico company helps Virginians reconsider trashy habits.

90 / CULTURE Local dating clubs help singles find a connection.

92 / TRY THIS Jump into kayaking or rafting with local whitewater guides.

94 / TRAVEL Family-friendly destinations that make easy day trips

EAT & DRINK

120 / IN DEPTH Recluse Roasting Project is a business built around relationships.

122 / AROUND TOWN Revisiting Addis Ethiopian Restaurant and Best Bites

124 / SPOTLIGHT The chef and owner shaping the seasonally driven restaurant Grace

126 / SPECIALS Traditional Mexican aguas frescas get a boozy twist.

128 / Q&A The face of Coppola’s Deli, longtime staffer Jeff Gray

130 / SHORT ORDER Old Way Farm and grill-ready meats and mains

132 / OPEN TAB Mint-based cocktails

134 / PERSPECTIVE Chronicling Richmond’s ice cream history

R•Health

33 / Telehealth access, high demand for dental hygienists, an update on the city’s Health Equity Fund, our annual Top Dentists list and more

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!