July 2025 Issue

× Expand Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches (Photo by Justin Chesney)

In This Issue

98 / ‘To Build a Happy Place’ Kings Dominion celebrates 50 years of fun. By Dale M. Brumfield

106 / National Policy, Local Impact Six months of federal executive orders hit home. By Tharon Giddens, Mindy Kinsey, Harry Kollatz Jr., Mark Newton, Ian Stewart and Joan Tupponce

112 / Snack Attack Richmond is a hot spot for successful food brands. By Genevelyn Steele and Eileen Mellon

UPFRONT

12 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

18 / CATCH UP Another water crisis and a vibe check

20 / BUSINESS A local venture seeks a greener food industry.

22 / Q&A Jeff Schapiro steps back from the RTD.

24 / PETS Chesterfield starts work on an expanded animal shelter.

26 / SPORTS River City Promotions builds up boxing.

30 / FLASHBACK Revolutionary War hero Anna Maria Lane

136 / PARTING SHOT Celebrating school history in Varina

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

74 / DATEBOOK New plays and exhibitions, dragon boats, a Georgia crooner, and 804 Day

76 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to celebrate the National Day of Rock ’n’ Roll

77 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month

78 / PROFILE Carbon Leaf plays Maymont.

80 / SPOTLIGHT Creative Minds Publications celebrates 20 years.

82 / PROFILE The Head and the Heart’s new album

LIVING

86 / STYLE Fashion gives back at Wear RVA.

88 / GIVING BACK Edible education in the 6th District

90 / TRY THIS Get floored at Rug & Roll.

92 / TRAVEL Exploring Roanoke’s side streets

94 / FAMILY Getting boys back on track

EAT & DRINK

120 / IN DEPTH The origins of the Orange Crush

122 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and Palani Drive

124 / SPOTLIGHT Lakeside’s pint-sized gelato shop

126 / RECIPE A signature dish with a summer twist

128 / Q&A Fresh catches at Tuckahoe Seafood

130 / 5 FAVES Clams come out of their shells.

130 / OPEN TAB A fruity and fun summer sipper

131 / PURVEYOR Commonwealth Crackers’ appeal is a snap.

132 / INSIDER The pickle queen of Richmond

R•Health

33 / High-tech dentistry, pharmacy deserts, a new spa reunites beauty pros, our annual list of the area’s Top Dentists and more

