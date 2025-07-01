July 2025 Issue

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches (Photo by Justin Chesney)
In This Issue
98 / ‘To Build a Happy Place’ Kings Dominion celebrates 50 years of fun. By Dale M. Brumfield
106 / National Policy, Local Impact Six months of federal executive orders hit home. By Tharon Giddens, Mindy Kinsey, Harry Kollatz Jr., Mark Newton, Ian Stewart and Joan Tupponce
112 / Snack Attack Richmond is a hot spot for successful food brands. By Genevelyn Steele and Eileen Mellon
UPFRONT
12 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
18 / CATCH UP Another water crisis and a vibe check
20 / BUSINESS A local venture seeks a greener food industry.
22 / Q&A Jeff Schapiro steps back from the RTD.
24 / PETS Chesterfield starts work on an expanded animal shelter.
26 / SPORTS River City Promotions builds up boxing.
30 / FLASHBACK Revolutionary War hero Anna Maria Lane
136 / PARTING SHOT Celebrating school history in Varina
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
74 / DATEBOOK New plays and exhibitions, dragon boats, a Georgia crooner, and 804 Day
76 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to celebrate the National Day of Rock ’n’ Roll
77 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month
78 / PROFILE Carbon Leaf plays Maymont.
80 / SPOTLIGHT Creative Minds Publications celebrates 20 years.
82 / PROFILE The Head and the Heart’s new album
LIVING
86 / STYLE Fashion gives back at Wear RVA.
88 / GIVING BACK Edible education in the 6th District
90 / TRY THIS Get floored at Rug & Roll.
92 / TRAVEL Exploring Roanoke’s side streets
94 / FAMILY Getting boys back on track
EAT & DRINK
120 / IN DEPTH The origins of the Orange Crush
122 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and Palani Drive
124 / SPOTLIGHT Lakeside’s pint-sized gelato shop
126 / RECIPE A signature dish with a summer twist
128 / Q&A Fresh catches at Tuckahoe Seafood
130 / 5 FAVES Clams come out of their shells.
130 / OPEN TAB A fruity and fun summer sipper
131 / PURVEYOR Commonwealth Crackers’ appeal is a snap.
132 / INSIDER The pickle queen of Richmond
R•Health
33 / High-tech dentistry, pharmacy deserts, a new spa reunites beauty pros, our annual list of the area’s Top Dentists and more
