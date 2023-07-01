July 2023 Issue

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

96 / Magnificent Obsession How one woman’s love of Russian art gave Richmond exclusive masterpieces By Rachel Kester

102 / Weeded Out Virginia clamps down on its burgeoning cannabis economy. By Don Harrison

108 / Summer Bounty Exploring the annual feast of locally grown food, including farmers market faves, heirloom crops and more By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

LOCAL

20 / Education A new law allows posthumous diplomas.

20 / Politics Accessing adult content online now requires an ID.

22 / Sports The Diamond District deal secures the Flying Squirrels’ future.

26 / My Take Three decades of change in Henrico

28 / Flashback Exploring the namesakes of South Richmond streets

136 / Parting Shot A new mural at Sankofa Community Orchard

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

74 / Datebook Summer stock car racing returns to Richmond Raceway, interactive sculptures arrive at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, live horse racing is back at Colonial Downs, “Something Rotten!” happens at Dogwood Dell, The 48 Hour Film Project screens short movies at BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square, and Brown’s Island hosts a rubber duckie race and the Southern Soul Music Festival

76 / Happenings 18 things to do in July

77 / Spotlight A collection of fish tales holds deeper meaning.

78 / Spotlight “UnBound!” at Candela Books + Gallery

80 / Spotlight The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts showcases Richmond native Benjamin Wigfall.

82 / Profile Stereo Couture provides sounds for TV programs.

LIVING

86 / Shop Talk Ellman’s Dance Boutique is still light on its feet after 75 years.

88 / Try This Meeting the growing demand for pickleball

90 / Travel Find relaxation and recreation in Clarksville.

92 / Family The benefits of getting your affairs in order

EAT & DRINK

120 / In Depth Meet the master brewer of “kombucha’s cooler cousin.”

122 / Ingredient Save your cantaloupe from sad fruit salad.

124 / Spotlight Catching up with Matt Tarpey of The Veil Brewing Co.

126 / Specials Hanover tomatoes and Virginia wine star in a summerlong dinner series.

128 / Q&A Food inspires illustrator Molly Reeder.

130 / 5 Faves Chill out with frozen drinks.

130 / Purveyor Plant-based pizza from Udderless

131 / Open Tab Canned sips to please your crew

132 / Perspective Food is the portal to lasting memories.

