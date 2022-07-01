July 2022 Issue

× Expand A selection of cocktails shot at The Jungle Room (Photo by Adam Ewing)

In This Issue

98 / Ready to Rise Despite its rich history, Virginia State University is often passed over. Its young, energetic president, Makola Abdullah, is aiming to change that by expanding the university’s footprint and increasing its academic reputation. By Scott Bass

104 / Hear My Voice The new book “Portraits of Immigrant Voices” shares the stories of 22 immigrants who call Richmond home. We present four of their stories. By Joe Kutchera

110 / Spirited Away There’s nothing like a refreshing drink on a hot summer day. We explore Richmond’s cool cocktail scene, meet some of Richmond’s captivating cocktail makers, get the lowdown on spirit-free beverages and take a fun trip down memory lane with a look at popular tipples through the decades. Plus, bartenders’ go-to drinks, watering holes and more. By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Genevelyn Steele and Eileen Mellon

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

LOCAL

22 / History The entrance to the Richmond Slave Trail gets a needed makeover.

22 / Recreation After a deadly accident, a renewed focus on river safety

24 / Q&A Valerie Slater, director of RISE for Youth, on the causes of gun violence

26 / Safety What does it take to stop an active shooter? The experts weigh in.

28 / My Take An Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis is devastating. Navigating a broken health care system may be even harder. By Dale Brumfield

30 / Flashback In the early ’90s, a street ball tournament transformed downtown. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

76 / Datebook The Circle Jerks’ bid farewell, “Big Bugs” dominate Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, the Hanover Tomato festival returns, the Richmond Shakespeare Festival continues at Agecroft, “Mamma Mia!” at the November Theatre, and Norah Jones performs at Virginia Credit Union Live.

79 Q&A Calvin Richardson pivots to keep himself in the music game.

80 / Spotlight The body’s largest organ is the focus of an exhibition at the Science Museum of Virginia.

82 / Profile Actor James Rana ends his long run with “The Band’s Visit” in performances at the Altria Theater.

LIVING

85 / Style Easy Wind Outfitters will get you on good footing, even in the woods.

88 / Try This For 40 years, Wilson Pitts has led tai chi classes at Maymont.

90 / Travel Explore the mile-high pleasures that can be found in Denver.

92 / Parenting From Gen Z to Gen Alpha, parenting has changed, but much remains the same. By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

121 / Roundup Delicious destinations across the state

124 / Ingredient Blueberries are a summertime classic.

126 / Spotlight Restaurateur Kendra Feather

128 / Q&A Dishing out Detroit-style pies, Secret Squares is gaining a crusty following.

128 / Open Tab Effervescent is not only fun to say, it’s fun to drink.

130 / 5 Faves Snacks that pack a crunch

132 / Column Slices on the sand, and other family vacation traditions By Eileen Mellon

R•Health

44 / Find Your Grail For some health care practitioners, a career path in medicine leads to a unique niche. By Tharon Giddens

50 / Mental Health Decay Physical and mental stress can take a toll on dentists. By Kari Smith

53 / Top Dentists 2022 Check out the winners in our annual survey of dentists, as selected by their peers.

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!