July 2021 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

× Loading…

In This Issue

Scoops from Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe and Spotty Dog Ice Cream (Photo by Jeff Saxman, styled by Diana Jeffra)

98 / Big Feelings We’ve all experienced isolation, trauma and grief over the past year. As we move into the aftermath of the pandemic, unexpected emotions may surface. What if the best thing we can do is to unleash a primal scream, smash a TV or just laugh it off? By Kim Catley

104 / A Matter of Records As it celebrates 40 years in business, Plan 9 Music has evolved from a two-room consignment shop named for a Grade Z movie into a Richmond institution of music and culture. We look back at the circuitous history of the fabled record store. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

110 / Cool Summer From standout scoops to wild and wacky flavors, we explore all things ice cream in RVA. Meet the purveyors who share a love of spreading joy with frosty treats, get the lowdown on vegan ice cream and explore some of the region’s coolest confections. Plus, a listing of ice cream shops across the region. By Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

LOCAL

22 / Q&A Virginia Council on Problem Gambling President Carolyn Hawley discusses possible social costs of a Richmond casino.

24 / Housing Local and state groups fear a housing crisis after the CDC eviction moratorium is lifted.

26 / Legislation A look at three state laws that take effect on July 1

28 / My Take How losing myself helped me find my ancestors By Lauren Volkes

30 / Flashback Remembering the Clover Room and Stanley Stegmeyer’s Hodgepodge Restaurant By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

76 / Datebook Japanese Breakfast at The National, Fitz and the Tantrums on Brown’s Island, Gabby Barrett at Meadow Event Park, “Grease” on Brown’s Island and Chris Alan at the Sandman

79 / Q&A Big Tony talks about his years as the leader of Trouble Funk, one of go-go’s seminal bands.

80 / Profile The Richmond Shakespeare Festival returns to the grounds of Agecroft Hall this month.

82 / Spotlight Photography by VMFA Director Alex Nyerges at Reynolds Gallery

LIVING

86 / Shop Talk The Jackson Ward Collective plus news from Rainraps and Ledbury

88 / Fitness & Wellness Sports Backers is here to help you burn some calories.

90 / Travel Experience the culinary side of the Eastern Shore.

92 / Self-help As we recover from the pandemic, it’s time for each of us to share of ourselves more than we ever have. By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

122 / Roundup Edible ways to embrace summer’s easy-livin’ vibes

124 / Ingredient Get peachy with the stone fruit of the season.

126 / Spotlight Chef Peter Chang unveils some of his RVA favorites.

128 / 5 Faves Iced coffee drinks keep java heads cool and caffeinated.

128 / Purveyor Rappahannock River Mushrooms

130 / Q&A Pop-up Davvero Gelato scoops vegan delights with Italian roots.

131 / Open Tab The gin fizz steps in as the ultimate warm-weather tipple.

132 / In-depth Duron Chavis continues his vision for building a resilient local food system. By Eileen Mellon

R•Health

44 / Growing Expectations The birth rate has been falling for years in the United States, even as people who choose to have children have benefited from medical innovations that boost fertility and increase odds of survival for infants born months prematurely. By D. Hunter Reardon

50 / A Bracing Effect Orthodontic braces and devices have become an increasingly common sight on adults, a trend that some Richmond orthodontists say got a boost from The Zoom Effect during the height of the pandemic. By Dina Weinstein

53 / Top Dentists 2021 Check out the winners in our annual survey of dentists, as selected by their peers.

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!