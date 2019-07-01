July 2019 Issue

Loaded Bloody Maria at The Stables (Photo by Tyler Darden)
102 / Thinking While Black Sociologist, VCU professor and author Tressie McMillan Cottom thinks ”thick,” talks fast and challenges the status quo. By Samantha Willis
108 / Redemption Song The former Richmond Outreach Center, reborn as Celebration Church and Outreach Ministry, is a smaller, less personality-driven congregation that is laser-focused on its mission. By Grady Trexler
114 / Let’s Do Brunch! Grab your friends and family, pull out that dining wish list and pencil out the weekends, because we’ve got the ultimate guide to everything brunch around the city — from bargain spots to the best patios and cocktails. By Stephanie Ganz, Sarah Geroux, Piet E. Jones and Eileen Mellon
60 / A Pearl of a Place It’s been 10 years of sugar, zest and perseverance for baking doyenne Laurie Chapman Blakey. By Sarah Geroux
68 / The New Village Green A century-old Richmond church uses new tactics to invite the community to seek what they need. By Elizabeth Cogar
138 / Healthy Diet, Healthy Smiles Nutrition plays an important role in dental health. By Joan Tupponce
142 / Brushing Up Dental gear from all-natural to high-tech By Dina Weinstein
UPFRONT
22 / From the Editor
LOCAL
30 / Development A new proposal would bring a solar farm and data center to the “Matoaca mega site” in Chesterfield County.
32 / Labor Summer jobs offer experience, life lessons and the occasional snake encounter.
34 / Q&A Pamela Stallsmith leads the Richmond Times-Dispatch opinion pages into a new era.
36 / My Take A Native American view on the 1619-2019 commemoration. By Lynette Allston
40 / News The World Overall Flying Disc Competition invades Richmond.
44 / Picture This Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity’s Adult Lego Build Competition and the Richmond SPCA’s progressive dinner
46 / Flashback Richmond’s first telephone exchange opened in 1879 with 38 subscribers trying the “new-fangled contraption.” By Harry Kollatz Jr.
176 / Look Back A “cool jobs” feature from a July gone by.
A&E
82 / Best of 7 Bruce Hornsby at Maymont, a decade of the Gospel Music Fest, Ballin’ at the Siegel Center, Southern art at the VMFA and Party Nails.
85 / Q&A The leader of the Regretttes started her first band by age 7. What were you doing?
86 / Profile A VCU professor and sculptor digs up a house history at the Institute for Contemporary Art.
88 / Stage Carol Burnett talks about a crucial hurricane, Tim Conway and casting her life story.
LIVING
91 / Style Talking hats with milliner Ignatius Creegan
92 / Shop Talk Twig boutique has a new owner, and artists sell their works under the stars at the Richmond Night Market.
94 / Fitness & Wellness Try your hand at ultimate Frisbee.
96 / Travel Short on commercialization, Oak Island, North Carolina, is a throwback to mid-20th-century beach resorts.
100 / Family Lessons in parenting learned poolside By Elizabeth Becker
EAT & DRINK
163 / Review Adarra
166 / Ingredient Corn is the golden star of summer.
168 / Profile Eric Jackson’s social collective aims to diversify area breweries.
170 / 5 Faves Cool down and treat yo’self with these concoctions.
172 / Column A look into the restaurant tradition that builds camaraderie and a sense of family By Eileen Mellon