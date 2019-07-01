July 2019 Issue

× Expand Loaded Bloody Maria at The Stables (Photo by Tyler Darden)

102 / Thinking While Black Sociologist, VCU professor and author Tressie McMillan Cottom thinks ”thick,” talks fast and challenges the status quo. By Samantha Willis

108 / Redemption Song The former Richmond Outreach Center, reborn as Celebration Church and Outreach Ministry, is a smaller, less personality-driven congregation that is laser-focused on its mission. By Grady Trexler

114 / Let’s Do Brunch! Grab your friends and family, pull out that dining wish list and pencil out the weekends, because we’ve got the ultimate guide to everything brunch around the city — from bargain spots to the best patios and cocktails. By Stephanie Ganz, Sarah Geroux, Piet E. Jones and Eileen Mellon

60 / A Pearl of a Place It’s been 10 years of sugar, zest and perseverance for baking doyenne Laurie Chapman Blakey. By Sarah Geroux

68 / The New Village Green A century-old Richmond church uses new tactics to invite the community to seek what they need. By Elizabeth Cogar

138 / Healthy Diet, Healthy Smiles Nutrition plays an important role in dental health. By Joan Tupponce

142 / Brushing Up Dental gear from all-natural to high-tech By Dina Weinstein

UPFRONT

22 / From the Editor

LOCAL

30 / Development A new proposal would bring a solar farm and data center to the “Matoaca mega site” in Chesterfield County.

32 / Labor Summer jobs offer experience, life lessons and the occasional snake encounter.

34 / Q&A Pamela Stallsmith leads the Richmond Times-Dispatch opinion pages into a new era.

36 / My Take A Native American view on the 1619-2019 commemoration. By Lynette Allston

40 / News The World Overall Flying Disc Competition invades Richmond.

44 / Picture This Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity’s Adult Lego Build Competition and the Richmond SPCA’s progressive dinner

46 / Flashback Richmond’s first telephone exchange opened in 1879 with 38 subscribers trying the “new-fangled contraption.” By Harry Kollatz Jr.

176 / Look Back A “cool jobs” feature from a July gone by.

A&E

82 / Best of 7 Bruce Hornsby at Maymont, a decade of the Gospel Music Fest, Ballin’ at the Siegel Center, Southern art at the VMFA and Party Nails.

85 / Q&A The leader of the Regretttes started her first band by age 7. What were you doing?

86 / Profile A VCU professor and sculptor digs up a house history at the Institute for Contemporary Art.

88 / Stage Carol Burnett talks about a crucial hurricane, Tim Conway and casting her life story.

LIVING

91 / Style Talking hats with milliner Ignatius Creegan

92 / Shop Talk Twig boutique has a new owner, and artists sell their works under the stars at the Richmond Night Market.

94 / Fitness & Wellness Try your hand at ultimate Frisbee.

96 / Travel Short on commercialization, Oak Island, North Carolina, is a throwback to mid-20th-century beach resorts.

100 / Family Lessons in parenting learned poolside By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

163 / Review Adarra

166 / Ingredient Corn is the golden star of summer.

168 / Profile Eric Jackson’s social collective aims to diversify area breweries.

170 / 5 Faves Cool down and treat yo’self with these concoctions.

172 / Column A look into the restaurant tradition that builds camaraderie and a sense of family By Eileen Mellon