January 2026 Issue

RVA Pro Wrestling at Dogwood Dell (Photo by Jay Paul)
In This Issue
58 / Main Event RVA Pro Wrestling packs a wallop with pulse-pounding action in and out of the ring. By Kevin Johnson and Nicole Cohen
68 / From Here to There A broken City Hall. Thriving, gentrifying neighborhoods. Trump 2.0. Can Mayor Danny Avula really build a more equitable Richmond? By Chris Suarez
74 / One Shift at a Time Hospitality pros navigate recovery. By Eileen Mellon
UPFRONT
10 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
18 / CATCH UP The return of citizen surveys and a vibe check
20 / DEMOGRAPHICS More money, more traffic, more problems
22 / CRIMINAL JUSTICE Digital opportunities for incarcerated individuals
26 / HEALTH Mental health hospitalizations keep rising in Virginia.
28 / FLASHBACK The storied half-century history of the Richmond Arena
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
32 / DATEBOOK The Virginia Antiques Expo, “Back to the Future,” a symphony concert, two innovative plays, stand-up comedy at The Tin Pan and a Modlin Center production
34 / SPECIAL EVENTS Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service
35 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month
36 / SPOTLIGHT A local author’s new novel reveals a true story.
38 / PROFILE Christina Louise’s new single delves into dark Americana.
40 / SPOTLIGHT A host of musicians brightens winter’s darkest days.
LIVING
44 / SHOP TALK Crafting workshops and studios support handmade connections.
46 / TRY THIS Dive into a world behind glass at the Richmond Pinball Collective.
48 / LIFESTYLE A local gaming enthusiast creates a virtual River City.
50 / GIVING BACK Volunteers spread seeds, saplings and understanding.
52 / FAMILY Teaching teens to drive safely and with confidence
EAT & DRINK
82 / IN DEPTH The owners of Lost Letter and Lillian debut The Brooklyn.
84 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and Sidewalk Cafe
86 / SPECIALS Korean food and karaoke at a longtime Lakeside favorite
88 / SPOTLIGHT The face behind Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox
90 / SHORT ORDER Worcestershire sauce, Mardi Gras favorites and personalized cocktails
92 / Q&A Chef Jason Muckle is a grounding force in the local food community.
94 / PERSPECTIVE Dining out as a trio makes for perfect balance.
R•Health
97 / Featuring the 2026 Super Star Doctors and Dentists, plus breakthroughs in stroke recovery, personal care for cancer patients, insurance premium updates, training programs for health care workers, and more
