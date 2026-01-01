January 2026 Issue

× Expand RVA Pro Wrestling at Dogwood Dell (Photo by Jay Paul)

In This Issue

58 / Main Event RVA Pro Wrestling packs a wallop with pulse-pounding action in and out of the ring. By Kevin Johnson and Nicole Cohen

68 / From Here to There A broken City Hall. Thriving, gentrifying neighborhoods. Trump 2.0. Can Mayor Danny Avula really build a more equitable Richmond? By Chris Suarez

74 / One Shift at a Time Hospitality pros navigate recovery. By Eileen Mellon

UPFRONT

10 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

18 / CATCH UP The return of citizen surveys and a vibe check

20 / DEMOGRAPHICS More money, more traffic, more problems

22 / CRIMINAL JUSTICE Digital opportunities for incarcerated individuals

26 / HEALTH Mental health hospitalizations keep rising in Virginia.

28 / FLASHBACK The storied half-century history of the Richmond Arena

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

32 / DATEBOOK The Virginia Antiques Expo, “Back to the Future,” a symphony concert, two innovative plays, stand-up comedy at The Tin Pan and a Modlin Center production

34 / SPECIAL EVENTS Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service

35 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month

36 / SPOTLIGHT A local author’s new novel reveals a true story.

38 / PROFILE Christina Louise’s new single delves into dark Americana.

40 / SPOTLIGHT A host of musicians brightens winter’s darkest days.

LIVING

44 / SHOP TALK Crafting workshops and studios support handmade connections.

46 / TRY THIS Dive into a world behind glass at the Richmond Pinball Collective.

48 / LIFESTYLE A local gaming enthusiast creates a virtual River City.

50 / GIVING BACK Volunteers spread seeds, saplings and understanding.

52 / FAMILY Teaching teens to drive safely and with confidence

EAT & DRINK

82 / IN DEPTH The owners of Lost Letter and Lillian debut The Brooklyn.

84 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and Sidewalk Cafe

86 / SPECIALS Korean food and karaoke at a longtime Lakeside favorite

88 / SPOTLIGHT The face behind Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox

90 / SHORT ORDER Worcestershire sauce, Mardi Gras favorites and personalized cocktails

92 / Q&A Chef Jason Muckle is a grounding force in the local food community.

94 / PERSPECTIVE Dining out as a trio makes for perfect balance.

R•Health

97 / Featuring the 2026 Super Star Doctors and Dentists, plus breakthroughs in stroke recovery, personal care for cancer patients, insurance premium updates, training programs for health care workers, and more

