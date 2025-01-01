January 2025 Issue

× Expand New Richmond Mayor Danny Avula (Photo by Adam Ewing)

In This Issue

58 / The Tale of the Comeback Kid After decades of decline, Petersburg is now a rising star of the region. By Ian M. Stewart

64 / Sew Inspired Richmond’s creative community is crafting a movement. By Laura Anders Lee

70 / Doctor’s Orders Richmond’s new mayor hopes to once again guide the city through uncertain times; plus, last words from Levar Stoney. By Mark Newton

UPFRONT

12 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

18 / BUSINESS Manchester’s forthcoming farmers market, plus a vibe check

20 / ENVIRONMENT Ongoing efforts to protect spawning sturgeon

22 / GOVERNMENT A performance review for City Hall

26 / AGRICULTURE Examining the role of farm veterinarians

30 / FLASHBACK Edgar Allan Poe on his 216th birthday

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

34 / DATEBOOK Anne Frank, “Cinderella,” Lego towers, love motion, comedy, the King of Pop and sonic exploration

36 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to honor Black History Month

37 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

38 / SPOTLIGHT An updated format for funding arts

40 / PROFILE Mackenzie Roark’s upcoming album release

42 / PROFILE A new director joins our most modern museum.

LIVING

48 / STYLE An adaptive apparel brand expands its offerings.

50 / TRY THIS Revisiting film photography

52 / ENCORE Local veterans compete in the Golden Age Games.

54 / TRAVEL No matter your niche, you’re welcome in the “Friendly City.”

56 / FAMILY Resolving to do less

EAT & DRINK

82 / IN DEPTH Adarra reopens in an iconic Oregon Hill space.

84 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and RVA’s oldest bagel shop

86 / SPECIALS Dealing deep dish in Short Pump

88 / SPOTLIGHT Sitcom and snack recs from the owner of TBT El Gallo

90 / SHORT ORDER Tropical sips at a calm club, “not-too-hot” sauces and five healthy-ish breakfasts

92 / Q&A A new brewer takes the helm at Ardent Craft Ales.

94 / INSIDER There’s a Lotte to love at this international market.

