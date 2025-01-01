January 2025 Issue

New Richmond Mayor Danny Avula (Photo by Adam Ewing)
In This Issue
58 / The Tale of the Comeback Kid After decades of decline, Petersburg is now a rising star of the region. By Ian M. Stewart
64 / Sew Inspired Richmond’s creative community is crafting a movement. By Laura Anders Lee
70 / Doctor’s Orders Richmond’s new mayor hopes to once again guide the city through uncertain times; plus, last words from Levar Stoney. By Mark Newton
UPFRONT
12 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
18 / BUSINESS Manchester’s forthcoming farmers market, plus a vibe check
20 / ENVIRONMENT Ongoing efforts to protect spawning sturgeon
22 / GOVERNMENT A performance review for City Hall
26 / AGRICULTURE Examining the role of farm veterinarians
30 / FLASHBACK Edgar Allan Poe on his 216th birthday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
34 / DATEBOOK Anne Frank, “Cinderella,” Lego towers, love motion, comedy, the King of Pop and sonic exploration
36 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to honor Black History Month
37 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month
38 / SPOTLIGHT An updated format for funding arts
40 / PROFILE Mackenzie Roark’s upcoming album release
42 / PROFILE A new director joins our most modern museum.
LIVING
48 / STYLE An adaptive apparel brand expands its offerings.
50 / TRY THIS Revisiting film photography
52 / ENCORE Local veterans compete in the Golden Age Games.
54 / TRAVEL No matter your niche, you’re welcome in the “Friendly City.”
56 / FAMILY Resolving to do less
EAT & DRINK
82 / IN DEPTH Adarra reopens in an iconic Oregon Hill space.
84 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and RVA’s oldest bagel shop
86 / SPECIALS Dealing deep dish in Short Pump
88 / SPOTLIGHT Sitcom and snack recs from the owner of TBT El Gallo
90 / SHORT ORDER Tropical sips at a calm club, “not-too-hot” sauces and five healthy-ish breakfasts
92 / Q&A A new brewer takes the helm at Ardent Craft Ales.
94 / INSIDER There’s a Lotte to love at this international market.
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!