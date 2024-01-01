January 2024 Issue

Local firefighters take the heat, Rams basketball bounces back, plus calls for prison reform and the latest R•Health

by

In This Issue

90 / On the Rebound A new era of Rams basketball is underway in Richmond. By Adam Cheek

98 / Fire Works A sense of camaraderie and a burning passion to help others is all part of the job for local firefighters. By Laura Anders Lee

106 / The Crime of Punishment Reform advocates call for stronger oversight of Virginia’s prison system. By Dale M. Brumfield

UPFRONT

12 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

18 / SHORTS Saxon Shoes sells; wildlife encounters.

20 / CATCH UP Rating the police, a reopening date for Fox and more

22 / TOURISM Henrico’s new sports arena opens.

24 / CRIME Gun violence in the city has fallen.

26 / Q&A Meet the 10th Librarian of Virginia.

28 / POLITICS Change at the General Assembly could boost LGBTQ+ rights.

30 / FLASHBACK Honoring Cornelius Mimms, Chesterfield’s first Black supervisor

128 / PARTING SHOT On the fence

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

66 / DATEBOOK A new look at Shakespeare, Music for Millennials, a Lunar New Year celebrations, the Israeli Film Festival and more

68 / SPECIAL EVENTS Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

69 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do in the days ahead

70 / SPOTLIGHT “Indigenous Perspectives” shows that local tribes remain relevant.

72 / PROFILE Rachel McRady talks about her debut novel, “Sun Seekers.”

74 / Closer Look The new stage version of “To Kill a Mockingbird” flips the script.

LIVING

80 / SHOP TALK A retailer helps Richmonders find their fit.

82 / TRY THIS Explore wine tasting.

84 / FAMILY Adventures with an au pair

86 / ENCORE Advice for the “sandwich generation”

88 / TRAVEL Walking the beach in winter

EAT & DRINK

114 / INSIDER The family behind Nile restaurant finds a new way to share its cuisine.

116 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, oldies but goodies and edible events

118 / SPECIALS Sourdough bagels are a Sunday sensation.

120 / SPOTLIGHT Meet the owner of Metzger Bar & Butchery, Brenner Pass, and Black Lodge.

122 / 5 FAVES Vegan options around the region

122 / PURVEYOR Hopped seltzer subs for suds.

123 / OPEN TAB The cocktail guru at Lolita’s

124 / Q&A Denzel Lewis is a friendly force at Pho Tay Do.

126 / PERSPECTIVE Tips and predictions on dining in the new year

R•Health

The possibilities of a new pharmaceutical hub in the Richmond region, how racism and stress relate to heart health, plus a local doctor’s international impact, studying long COVID-19, caring for natural curls and more

