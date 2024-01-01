January 2024 Issue

× Expand (From left) City of Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter, Henrico Fire Training Academy training lieutenant Ronny Martin, and volunteer firefighter and president of Powhatan’s Company 1, Brenda Breon (Photo by Zaid Hamid)

In This Issue

90 / On the Rebound A new era of Rams basketball is underway in Richmond. By Adam Cheek

98 / Fire Works A sense of camaraderie and a burning passion to help others is all part of the job for local firefighters. By Laura Anders Lee

106 / The Crime of Punishment Reform advocates call for stronger oversight of Virginia’s prison system. By Dale M. Brumfield

UPFRONT

12 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

18 / SHORTS Saxon Shoes sells; wildlife encounters.

20 / CATCH UP Rating the police, a reopening date for Fox and more

22 / TOURISM Henrico’s new sports arena opens.

24 / CRIME Gun violence in the city has fallen.

26 / Q&A Meet the 10th Librarian of Virginia.

28 / POLITICS Change at the General Assembly could boost LGBTQ+ rights.

30 / FLASHBACK Honoring Cornelius Mimms, Chesterfield’s first Black supervisor

128 / PARTING SHOT On the fence

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

66 / DATEBOOK A new look at Shakespeare, Music for Millennials, a Lunar New Year celebrations, the Israeli Film Festival and more

68 / SPECIAL EVENTS Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

69 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do in the days ahead

70 / SPOTLIGHT “Indigenous Perspectives” shows that local tribes remain relevant.

72 / PROFILE Rachel McRady talks about her debut novel, “Sun Seekers.”

74 / Closer Look The new stage version of “To Kill a Mockingbird” flips the script.

LIVING

80 / SHOP TALK A retailer helps Richmonders find their fit.

82 / TRY THIS Explore wine tasting.

84 / FAMILY Adventures with an au pair

86 / ENCORE Advice for the “sandwich generation”

88 / TRAVEL Walking the beach in winter

EAT & DRINK

114 / INSIDER The family behind Nile restaurant finds a new way to share its cuisine.

116 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, oldies but goodies and edible events

118 / SPECIALS Sourdough bagels are a Sunday sensation.

120 / SPOTLIGHT Meet the owner of Metzger Bar & Butchery, Brenner Pass, and Black Lodge.

122 / 5 FAVES Vegan options around the region

122 / PURVEYOR Hopped seltzer subs for suds.

123 / OPEN TAB The cocktail guru at Lolita’s

124 / Q&A Denzel Lewis is a friendly force at Pho Tay Do.

126 / PERSPECTIVE Tips and predictions on dining in the new year

R•Health

The possibilities of a new pharmaceutical hub in the Richmond region, how racism and stress relate to heart health, plus a local doctor’s international impact, studying long COVID-19, caring for natural curls and more

