January 2024 Issue

(From left) City of Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter, Henrico Fire Training Academy training lieutenant Ronny Martin, and volunteer firefighter and president of Powhatan’s Company 1, Brenda Breon (Photo by Zaid Hamid)
In This Issue
90 / On the Rebound A new era of Rams basketball is underway in Richmond. By Adam Cheek
98 / Fire Works A sense of camaraderie and a burning passion to help others is all part of the job for local firefighters. By Laura Anders Lee
106 / The Crime of Punishment Reform advocates call for stronger oversight of Virginia’s prison system. By Dale M. Brumfield
UPFRONT
12 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
18 / SHORTS Saxon Shoes sells; wildlife encounters.
20 / CATCH UP Rating the police, a reopening date for Fox and more
22 / TOURISM Henrico’s new sports arena opens.
24 / CRIME Gun violence in the city has fallen.
26 / Q&A Meet the 10th Librarian of Virginia.
28 / POLITICS Change at the General Assembly could boost LGBTQ+ rights.
30 / FLASHBACK Honoring Cornelius Mimms, Chesterfield’s first Black supervisor
128 / PARTING SHOT On the fence
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
66 / DATEBOOK A new look at Shakespeare, Music for Millennials, a Lunar New Year celebrations, the Israeli Film Festival and more
68 / SPECIAL EVENTS Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
69 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do in the days ahead
70 / SPOTLIGHT “Indigenous Perspectives” shows that local tribes remain relevant.
72 / PROFILE Rachel McRady talks about her debut novel, “Sun Seekers.”
74 / Closer Look The new stage version of “To Kill a Mockingbird” flips the script.
LIVING
80 / SHOP TALK A retailer helps Richmonders find their fit.
82 / TRY THIS Explore wine tasting.
84 / FAMILY Adventures with an au pair
86 / ENCORE Advice for the “sandwich generation”
88 / TRAVEL Walking the beach in winter
EAT & DRINK
114 / INSIDER The family behind Nile restaurant finds a new way to share its cuisine.
116 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, oldies but goodies and edible events
118 / SPECIALS Sourdough bagels are a Sunday sensation.
120 / SPOTLIGHT Meet the owner of Metzger Bar & Butchery, Brenner Pass, and Black Lodge.
122 / 5 FAVES Vegan options around the region
122 / PURVEYOR Hopped seltzer subs for suds.
123 / OPEN TAB The cocktail guru at Lolita’s
124 / Q&A Denzel Lewis is a friendly force at Pho Tay Do.
126 / PERSPECTIVE Tips and predictions on dining in the new year
R•Health
The possibilities of a new pharmaceutical hub in the Richmond region, how racism and stress relate to heart health, plus a local doctor’s international impact, studying long COVID-19, caring for natural curls and more
