January 2023 Issue

In This Issue

86 / Man in Motion A day in the life of The Broadberry Entertainment Group’s Lucas Fritz By Harry Kollatz Jr.

94 / Finding Peace A photographer discovers community and calm in Charles City County. By Paula Peters Chambers, images by Christopher “Puma” Smith

104 / Richmond Resolutions Offbeat, intriguing and enlightening activities for whiling away the winter days

UPFRONT

12 / From the Editor

LOCAL

18 / Education Chesterfield is seeking submissions to a new oral history project.

18 / Tourism Maymont details plans to use an $8 million federal tourism grant.

20 / Media A documentary explores the impact of The Richmond Planet.

22 / Nonprofits The Caring Closet finds a permanent home.

22 / Museums VMFA has joined a program to reduce financial barriers to its exhibits.

24 / Q&A A new toy store joins the fun after Lego’s big investment in Chesterfield.

26 / My Take Shootings at UVA and in Chesapeake underscore the need for action on guns. By Kristin DuMont

28 / Racing A report casts doubt on an effort to quickly revive the Southern Speedway.

30 / Flashback A look at the unique life of John Randolph of Roanoke By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

66 / Datebook Isaac Julien’s multiscreen exploration of Frederick Douglass at the VMFA; Angel Olsen at The National; Jim Gaffigan and “Hairspray,” both at the Altria Theater; R&B diva Keke Wyatt at the All Black Cabaret; a Vietnamese holiday to welcome spring

69 / Q&A Local author Sadequa Johnson examines the lives of two Black women from the 1950s in her new book.

70 / Spotlight The Latin Ballet of Virginia’s legendary tradition

72 / Profile A ballerina unable to return to her native Ukraine dances for the Richmond Ballet.

LIVING

75 / Style Spicy creations from Ginger’s Love

78 / Try This Learn how to twirl a baton.

80 / Parenting It’s hard to prepare young children to deal with loss and grief. By Christine Suders

84 / Travel Exploring civil rights history in Greensboro, North Carolina

EAT & DRINK

115 / In Depth Terroirizer salutes the zero-zero side of wine.

118 / Ingredient Kick off 2023 with a lucky legume.

120 / Spotlight Soul N’ Vinegar chef-owner Michelle Parrish, on the cusp of reopening her eatery in a new location.

122 / Q&A Plantains serve as the foundation for Latin-inspired sandwiches aboard a family-run food truck.

123 / Open Tab Nutrient-packed bloody marys can be enjoyed outside of brunch.

124 / 5 Faves Keep these wing stops on speed dial for approaching Super Bowl parties.

124 / Purveyor A VCU grad introduces a line of fruit-based vegan jerky.

126 / Insider A burger concept from ZZQ and Ardent marks a natural partnership.

R•Health

42 / Medically Speaking Tips for making the most of your health checkups in 2023 By Martha Steger

46 / A Creative Cure VCU Arts in Healthcare incorporates creativity into health care to aid in physical, mental and emotional recovery. By Ale Egocheaga

