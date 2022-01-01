January 2022 Issue

× Expand Calvin Arey in his Boston home (Photo by Alex Gagne)

In This Issue

64 / The Unbroken Fifty years ago, five maximum-security inmates at the Virginia State Penitentiary in Richmond bucked the brutal and racist Virginia corrections system — and won a significant victory for prisoners nationwide. Calvin Arey, who was one of those inmates, shares his story for the first time. By Dale Brumfield

72 / A New Vision A slavery museum in Virginia was first proposed in 1993 by then-Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, and the idea was revived in 2013 by Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones. Today, the city under Mayor Levar Stoney is once again trying to memorialize Richmond’s “complete slave history” with a memorial park and museum. We look at where the plan stands, what it will cost and the next steps. By Gary Robertson

76 / A Fresh Start When COVID-19 took hold in March 2020, work began to look and feel different. Some people took advantage of a break in their normal routines to imagine something new. We talk to eight Richmonders who used the pandemic to transform their professional lives. By Paula Peters Chambers, Photos by Monica Escamilla

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

LOCAL

22 / Business The commercial car washing industry takes off.

24 / Environment With a federal grant, Richmond will launch a composting initiative.

24 / Media Thanks to VPM, Style Weekly has returned.

26 / Q&A Christine Melendez talks about the obstacles ahead for a teacher’s union in Chesterfield County.

28 / My Take My daughter’s dream was my dream — or so I thought. By Sherrie Page Guyer

32 / News U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has a message, but will anyone hear it?

36 / Flashback Historic Second Baptist Church is again endangered. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

144 / Parting Shot A new parklet and mural in Jackson Ward

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / Datebook The Isley Brothers perform at VSU, “The Last Podcast on the Left” turns into The National, Todd Barry and Fortune Fiemster have got jokes, and Virginia Rep’s gala returns.

43 / Q&A Desirée Roots, co-artistic director for community with Virginia Repertory Theatre, sings songs made famous by Ella Fitzgerald.

44 / Spotlight Butcher Brown bassist Marcus Tinney releases another solo album.

46 / Spotlight Ghanaian artist Gideon Appah makes his U.S. debut at the ICA.

LIVING

51 / Style Mullets make a comeback.

54 / Try This Self-care tips for caregivers

56 / Parenting Confessions (and pledges) of a helicopter parent By James Warren

60 / Travel Get on board for an Amtrak excursion.

EAT & DRINK

129 / Roundup A sneak peek at three forthcoming food businesses

132 / Ingredient Citrus fruits make their bright presence known in the kitchen.

134 / Spotlight Get to know Chris Sarnoski, the face of Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery.

136 / Q&A A Japanese snack shop in Carytown offers a taste of culture and cuisine.

137 / Open Tab Local restaurants get creative with booze-free beverages.

138 / 5 Faves Move over, eggs and bacon, these burritos take the first meal up a notch.

138 / Purveyor Two VCU grads turn a smoky hobby into a main hustle.

140 / In-depth Mutual Aid RVA seeks to open a free community grocery store. By Eileen Mellon

R•Health

106 / Now What? About a third of people with COVID-19 infections have symptoms that linger. How do these long-haulers cope, and what kind of care is available to them? By Kari Smith

110 / Dreaming All Over the Place From pleasant dreams to COVID-19 nightmares, we delve deep into the science of sleep. By Don Harrison

