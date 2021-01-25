Visible Proof’s Latest Incarnation

× Expand Kristi Lane, founder of the boutique architectural design firm Visible Proof (Photo courtesy Kristi Lane)

Kristi Lane, a founding partner of the 3North architectural firm, is reimagining Visible Proof — the design firm she founded in 2011 after leaving 3North, only to merge with 3North three years ago — as a boutique architectural design firm providing a holistic approach to residential and commercial design projects.

“I realized that what I really loved is working with clients and doing the design work,” says Lane, who found herself managing more and designing less at 3North. “So we split off again. And now we’re rebuilding Visible Proof and want to keep it a smaller boutique-size firm [where] we can all have a hand in the design. Where you can stay engaged longer and be more than just their architecture design firm. ... Approaching projects holistically, so you’re doing the architecture, the interiors and the landscape, as well as the furniture, fixtures and equipment.

“There are a lot of design firms that have a very specific look, and people go to them for that look,” Lane says. “We are different in that we really like clients who are a little more adventurous and OK with going down a path where they don’t know what it’s going to look like in the end. … The product is always so much better and so much more them.”

Visible Proof’s architectural design team is based in Carytown, in the newly retrofitted storefront that previously housed Guitar Works, at 3335 W. Cary St.