Virtual Interior Design

While the pandemic has forced us to spend much (much!) more time in our homes, it has also acted as a reset button of sorts and inspired many of us to get in tune with what we really want and need there. R•Home spoke with Richmond designers Tiara Holloway, Stuart Nordin, Jennifer Stoner and Gayatri Choudhary about quarantine-inspired changes to their practices.

× Expand Tiara Holloway (Photo by Brian Watson)

Tiara Holloway

Vivacious Interior by Tiara

“The fact we are all struggling together has brought my relationships with my clients even closer,” Tiara Holloway says. She is finding success implementing a virtual “Doll House” design package that allows clients to virtually enter a space through 3D images, a 360-degree view and attention to exact details. Holloway also sees this unusual time as a blessing in disguise, as she channels her energy into building a virtual storefront on Amazon, while also preparing for a pop-up furniture shop.

Stuart Nordin

Stuart Nordin Home & Design

Stuart Nordin (Photo by Matthew Kleinrock)

Innovative platforms like Zoom, FaceTime and GoToMeeting are proving to be a win-win for client and designer, according to Stuart Nordin. “We have FaceTime calls to ‘walk’ through spaces, Zooms for group meetings between clients, myself, architects and builders for construction projects,” Nordin says. Materials and fabrics are then dropped off so clients can see everything in person. Nordin believes these new virtual practices are a boon and hopes to continue implementing them even after life returns to normal.

Jennifer Stoner

Jennifer Stoner Interiors

Jennifer Stoner (Photo by John Magor)

Another benefit of virtual design services is that clients can come from anywhere in the world, as Jennifer Stoner’s followers on Instagram attest. “With virtual design, there’s less of a health risk of someone coming into your home,” Stoner says. “It also allows me to plan the complete space: furniture, rugs, fabrics, etc. When things get bleak, people look for positivity. They get excited about designing a room that works for them.” Not surprisingly, Stoner is also noticing a trend of clients wanting upgraded, efficient home offices.

Gayatri Choudhary

GC Interiors

Gayatri Choudhary (Photo by Sarah Walor)

It’s not just the home office that’s being reevaluated. Gayatri Choudhary highlights the value and saving grace of a home’s outdoor space. “You can be outside, responsibly socially distance, but also gather with another person face to face,” she says. “What a boost! Whether it’s a screened-in porch or a four-season room, there are so many outdoor fabrics that create an indoor feeling, comfortable and beautiful — blankets, pillows, even curtains.” Choudhary helps her clients identify and stick with colors they love and items that bring them joy.