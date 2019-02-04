Setting the Bar High

The Virginia Bar Association’s new downtown office focuses on community | Photos by Ansel Olson

In need of a larger space, The Virginia Bar Association traded in its downtown digs for a brand-new 7,300-square-foot office in the Bank of America Center with panoramic views of the Virginia State Capitol. While the organization required a new home for its staff offices, it also wanted to create a member center as a “home away from home” for VBA’s lawyers. With SMBW Architects leading the design, the new headquarters includes both contemporary and classic elements that will stand the test of time.

“This project was about mixing the old and the new and doing it in a way that represents the past but also has that classic, modern style going forward.” —Melinda Harvey, senior interior designer, SMBW

DESIGN TIP: Use classic elements in a contemporary, updated application. “Try using a traditional fabric on a modern chair to juxtapose old and new,” Harvey says.

Design team: Tamara Van Meter, principal in charge; Melinda Harvey, senior interior designer; Erin Brooks, interior designer; Farrah El Sharif, interior designer; Lou Wolf, architect, all from SMBW

