Setting the Bar High

In need of a larger space, The Virginia Bar Association traded in its downtown digs for a brand-new 7,300-square-foot office in the Bank of America Center with panoramic views of the Virginia State Capitol. While the organization required a new home for its staff offices, it also wanted to create a member center as a “home away from home” for VBA’s lawyers. With SMBW Architects leading the design, the new headquarters includes both contemporary and classic elements that will stand the test of time.

Entrance: Visitors' first view of the new Virginia Bar Association office is the "front porch," a sleek, glass-paneled entrance outfitted with Bernhardt Design's striking wood-and-leather Harper rocking chairs, along with trophies and books.

Reception Area: The contemporary reception area was brought to life with a marble counter, stylish pendant lighting and graphics of courthouses across the commonwealth that SMBW printed on metallic surfaces.

Kitchen: The member center, dubbed "VBA on Main," includes a bright and airy open-concept kitchen and living area with lounge seating, cafe tables and a bar that overlooks the Virginia State Capitol.

“This project was about mixing the old and the new and doing it in a way that represents the past but also has that classic, modern style going forward.” —Melinda Harvey, senior interior designer, SMBW

Conference Room: Along with a large conference room for board members and events, there are plenty of spaces and amenities that VBA's members can use to work with colleagues and meet with clients, including three focus cubicles and four small meeting rooms equipped for telephone and video conferences.

DESIGN TIP: Use classic elements in a contemporary, updated application. “Try using a traditional fabric on a modern chair to juxtapose old and new,” Harvey says.

Staff Offices: The bar association's staff offices make up 3,200 square feet of the overall 7,300-square-foot office space and include a mix of open work stations, private offices, a conference space, and a lounge and kitchen area.

Design team: Tamara Van Meter, principal in charge; Melinda Harvey, senior interior designer; Erin Brooks, interior designer; Farrah El Sharif, interior designer; Lou Wolf, architect, all from SMBW