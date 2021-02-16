The Golden Hammer Awards

Photo via Getty Images
In cities like Richmond, with a vast inventory of historic and vintage buildings, the movement toward adaptive reuse of these structures offers numerous opportunities to revitalize neighborhoods and preserve important historic districts. The transformation of a 100-year-old downtown department store building into the Quirk Hotel is a great example. Historic Richmond and the Storefront for Community Design recently announced the winners of the 20th annual Golden Hammer Awards. Chosen from a field of 29, the 2020 winners are:
Best Adaptive Reuse
Barton Mansion and McKinnon and Harris
Best New Construction, Commercial/Mixed Use
Island Shrimp Co.
Best New Construction
Kensington Park
Best Placemaking, Arts and Culture Projects
“Rumors of War” by Kehinde Wiley and History Is Illuminating
Best Residential, Single Family Project
2314 Burton St.
Best Restoration
Midas of Richmond and the Scott House
A special Golden Hammer for Community and Social Impact was also awarded to the Caritas Center. Find details on these winning projects at historicrichmond.com.