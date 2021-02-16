The Golden Hammer Awards

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

In cities like Richmond, with a vast inventory of historic and vintage buildings, the movement toward adaptive reuse of these structures offers numerous opportunities to revitalize neighborhoods and preserve important historic districts. The transformation of a 100-year-old downtown department store building into the Quirk Hotel is a great example. Historic Richmond and the Storefront for Community Design recently announced the winners of the 20th annual Golden Hammer Awards. Chosen from a field of 29, the 2020 winners are:

Best Adaptive Reuse

Barton Mansion and McKinnon and Harris

Best New Construction, Commercial/Mixed Use

Island Shrimp Co.

Best New Construction

Kensington Park

Best Placemaking, Arts and Culture Projects

“Rumors of War” by Kehinde Wiley and History Is Illuminating

Best Residential, Single Family Project

2314 Burton St.

Best Restoration

Midas of Richmond and the Scott House

A special Golden Hammer for Community and Social Impact was also awarded to the Caritas Center. Find details on these winning projects at historicrichmond.com.